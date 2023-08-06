Jose Ramirez and Tim Anderson might have just stolen the thunder from the Logan Paul vs Nate Diaz fight, as things just got absolutely real between the Cleveland Guardians star third baseman and the Chicago White Sox shortstop in one explosive moment in Saturday night's game at Progressive Field.

Jose Ramirez was trying to get to second base after he hit one to the right side of the field but seemingly did not like something that Anderson said (or did) while he was still on the ground. The two suddenly squared up and started throwing haymakers to the surprise of everyone watching the game.

Ramirez clearly landed the most telling blow, as his right hand landed squarely on Anderson's jaw. Anderson then lost his legs after that punch by Ramirez amid a sea of Guardians and White Sox players, who immediately rushed to the scene.

Twitter is now in overdrive with reactions to the Ramirez-Anderson fight flooding the social media platform's timeline.

Jose Ramirez and Tim Anderson go at it during the White Sox vs. Guardians game 😲 (via @NBCSWhiteSox) pic.twitter.com/qg843iZ4DS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 6, 2023

“Jose Ramirez does hit better from the right side,” tweeted @StoolBaseball.

“Tim Anderson and José Ramírez literally SQUARED UP at second base, Anderson swung first and José DROPPED him. Omg,” said @camijustice, who, just like everyone, couldn't believe what just happened.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Jose Ramirez with a counter right to send Tim Anderson to the ground. This will be way more exciting than the Diaz/Paul fight will offer,” said another Twitter user (@RoFlo).

Here are more reactions to this massive brawl which will be talked about for days, weeks, and years to come:

MY GOAT JOSE RAMIREZ pic.twitter.com/L1r6WBpsXr — gabb 💕 (@gabbgoudy) August 6, 2023

Jose Ramirez 1st round knockout pic.twitter.com/XQ7xSU62lP — Memes (@PardonMyMeme) August 6, 2023

Who had Tim Anderson vs Jose Ramirez on tonight’s UFC card?@StoolBaseball @SpinninBackfist

pic.twitter.com/4vhwEgYIW1 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 6, 2023