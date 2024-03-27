Momocon will be attempting to break a world attempt involving Spider-Man during Momocon 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia, and you can help break it!
Step into the Spider-Verse at MomoCon 2024! Join us for our second official Guinness World Records title attempt for the most people dressed as Spider-Man on Sat, May 25, 2024. We need your heroism to achieve this incredible feat, so suit up in your best Spider-Man attire! pic.twitter.com/th9kWcXTR0
— MomoCon (@MomoCon) March 26, 2024
Momocon 2024 announced on their X account and on their official website that they will be attempting to break a world record. The record they want to break? The “Most People Dressed as Spider-Man” world record! Those who are interested in helping in the attempt can make their way to the Georgia World Congress Center – International Plaza on the second day of MomoCon 2024, that is, May 25, 2024, at 2:00 PM. The attempt is open to all attendees.
Momocon 2024 uploaded some rules and guidelines for those who want to take part in the world record attempt:
- Embody one of the various Spider-Man personas in a complete costume.
- Your costume must have a matching top and bottom, and full facemasks are mandatory during the 5-minute record attempt.
- Be ready to join us on Saturday, May 25th at 2 PM EST at the Georgia World Congress Center, outside the registration and entrance to Building B in International Plaza [Same location as in 2023].
- Consent to being part of a group photo for the record attempt.
According to Momocon, all participants must abide by the guidelines listed above to be counted in the “attempt to surpass the world record of over 638 Spider-Man characters in one location.
Momocon also announced that this attempt has the support of two famous people who are related to the Spider-Man Franchise. The first is the beloved voice actor Yuri Lowenthal, who voiced Peter Parker in the Insomniac Games' Marvel's Spider-Man. Lowenthal will be joining the celebration of more than 60 years of Spider-Man history. Speaking of Spider-Man History, Christopher Daniel Barnes will also be rallying fans for the record attempt. Barnes is well known for voicing Spider-Man in various projects, like the 1994 Spider-Man animated series, Ultimate Spider-Man, Marvel Heroes, Spider-Man: Edge of Time, and Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions.
This Is Not Momocon's First Spider-Man World Record Attempt
This is the second time that Momocon has tried to break the world record for the “Most People Dressed as Spider-Man” in one location. Their first attempt was during Momocon 2023, where they were only able to gather 445 people who were dressed up as Spider-Man. Although 445 people is no small number, it fell short of the record at the time of 601 Spider-Men.
Although Momocon 2024's goal is 638 people dressed up as Spider-Man in one location, that's actually not the current World Record. According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the current world record for the “Largest Gathering of people dressed as Spider-Man” stands at 685 people, and was accomplished in Malaysia. The record was achieved by Sony Pictures Entertainment Malaysia in Selangor, Malaysia on June 3, 2023. The attempt was made to celebrate the release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Interestingly, the attempt during Momocon 2023 was also done in partnership with Sony Pictures.
Some fans would argue that the attempt by Argentina back in November of 2023 would hold the world record, seeing how they were able to gather about 1,000 people. However, it is likely that the attempt didn't count, thanks to the fact that the record has some specific requirements for the attempt to count.
That's all the information we have about the Momocon 2024 world record attempt for the “Most People Dressed as Spider-Man”. Interested guests can secure tickets for Momocon 2024 on Eventeny.