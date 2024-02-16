It sure is star-studded

MomoCon, the largest celebration of gaming and anime in the Southeast United States, has just revealed the identity of more guests, additions to the still expanding MomoCon 2024 guest list, including the creator of the hit animation series Hazbin Hotel.

MomoCon 2024, which will happen from May 24 to May 27, 2024, at the Georgia World Congress Center, just revealed the identity of more new guests who will be present during the convention. One such guest is the creator of Hazbin Hotel, Vivienne Medrano, also known as VivziePop. Hazbin Hotel is the largest global debut for a new animated series on Prime Video, and she will be in MomoCon 2024 to attend panels, as well as hold signings. VivziePop is also known for the Helluba Boss web series. Both series display sharp wit and modern adult scenarios steeped in iconic visual design with some of the best voice actors in the industry.

Other than VivziePop, Mark Brooks will also be joining MomoCon 2024 for panels and signings. Brooks is a Marvel Comics artist who worked on the Eisner-nominated Han Solo miniseries (alongside Marjorie Liu), as well as Nick Spencer’s Secret Empire and Kieron Gillen’s Judgement Day.

Additionally, Anime Rap Takeover will be making its return to MomoCon for a second year, bringing with it various artists. Guest artists include Cam Steady, GameboyJones, DizzyEight, Chi-Chi, NemRaps (NerdOut), Ben Schuller (NerdOut), Ham Sandwich, and Silva Hound. Not only will they be performing, but they will also be holding various performances.

As mentioned above, these are just the newest guests to join the convention’s still-expanding guest list. More information about the convention as well as updates, are available on the official website, as well as their X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Tumblr, Discord, and Instagram.

That’s all the information we have about MomoCon 2024’s ever-expanding guest list. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.