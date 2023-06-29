Madden NFL 23's MUT Mode received new content this week. This week marks the seventh release for Golden Ticket and the first for Rookie Premiere and Redzone Royale

For those who don't know, the Golden Ticket program happens with each Madden NFL release. The players who are released are chosen by Madden community members. The only requirement is that players have to already be in MUT, so brand new player cards can't be created.

EA Sports MUT has already released the list of players who will be a part of the Golden Ticket program:

Without further ado, here are this week's newest additions.

MUT Golden Ticket VII Release

Six additional players are joining MUT (All players are 99 overall)

Dak Prescott (QB) SPD: 96 THP: 99 SAC: 97 MAC: 99 DAC: 97 RUN: 99

Harold Carmichael (CB) SPD: 98 ACC: 95 AGI: 97 PRC: 95 MCV: 99 ZCV: 99

Joe Montana (QB) SPD: 95 THP: 99 SAC: 99 MAC: 99 DAC: 98 RUN: 98

Ted Hendricks (SS) SPD: 98 ACC: 98 TAK: 98 PRC: 99 MCV: 99 ZCV: 99

Odell Beckham Jr. (WR) SPD: 99 JMP: 99 CTH: 98 CIT: 96 SPC: 99 SRR: 99

Haloti Ngata (FS) SPD: 98 ACC: 98 TAK: 92 PRC: 99 MCV: 99 ZCV: 98



Here's a table explaining their buckets and zero AP abilities.

PLAYER BUCKET 1 BUCKET 2 BUCKET 3 BUCKET 4 Zero AP Zero AP Dak Prescott Field General QB Field General QB Field General QB Field General QB Gunslinger Fearless Harold Carmichael Man To Man CB Zone CB Zone CB Zone CB Pick Artist Acrobat Joe Montana Field General QB Improvisor QB Scrambler QB Field General QB Gunslinger Fearless Ted Hendricks Hybrid Safety Hybrid Safety Zone Safety Zone Safety Pick Artist Acrobat Odell Beckham Jr. Deep Threat WR Deep Threat WR Physical WR Slot WR Route Technician Short In Elite Haloti Ngata Hybrid Safety Hybrid Safety Hybrid Safety Hybrid Safety Tackle Supreme Pick Artist

Rookie Premiere I

The following players are part of the Rookie Premiere Series. This week included players from each conference's North Division. Completing a specific player's set will result in you obtaining that player in M24 (Example: Complete Zay Flowers M23 set to obtain Zay Flowers in M24). Madden NFL 24 Rookie OVR Ratings + Release Date to be announced soon.

AFC North

Dawand Jones (RT) – Cleveland Browns STR: 98 AWR: 99 PBK: 99 RBK: 93

DJ Turner (CB) – Cincinnati Bengals SPD: 99 ACC: 99 AGI: 98 PRC: 95 MCV: 98 ZCV: 98

Darnell Washington (TE) – Pittsburgh Steelers SPD: 95 STR: 91 CTH: 91 CIT: 99 SPC: 99 SRR: 93

Zay Flowers (WR) – Baltimore Ravens SPD: 99 JMP: 95 CTH: 98 CIT: 99 SPC: 99 SRR: 99



NFC North

Jahmyr Gibbs (HB) – Detroit Lions SPD: 99 ACC: 99 AGI: 99 CAR: 98 CTH: 80 TRK: 94

Lukas Van Ness (LOLB) – Green Bay Packers SPD: 94 ACC: 97 STR: 99 TAK: 99 PRC: 97 BSH: 99

Jay Ward (FS) – Minnesota Vikings SPD: 98 ACC: 99 TAK: 96 PRC: 97 MCV: 92 ZCV: 96

Darnell Wright (RT) – Chicago Bears STR: 99 AWR: 92 PBK: 98 RBK: 97



Redzone Royale I

The following players are part of the Redzone Royale I series. Each release you will receive a 99 OVR Welcome Pack player that will decrease to an 80 OVR when the next release of Redzone Royale goes live in-game:

*Denotes 99 Overall

*Sam Hubbard (LE) SPD: 99 ACC: 99 STR: 99 TAK: 99 PRC: 99 BSH: 99

*Steve Smith Sr. (WR) SPD: 99 JMP: 95 CTH: 98 CIT: 97 SPC: 95 SRR: 99

*Kyle Hamilton (SS) SPD: 99 ACC: 97 TAK: 95 PRC: 94 MCV: 97 ZCV: 99

*Jamal Adams (SS) SPD: 99 ACC: 99 TAK: 95 PRC: 96 MCV: 94 ZCV: 99

Dawson Knox (TE) SPD: 94 STR: 85 CTH: 98 CIT: 99 SPC: 97 SRR: 94

Julian Blackmon (FS) SPD: 99 ACC: 99 TAK: 88 PRC: 93 MCV: 92 ZCV: 98

Dorance Armstrong (RE) SPD: 93 ACC: 98 STR: 93 TAK: 98 PRC: 92 BSH: 98

Fabian Moreau (CB) SPD: 99 ACC: 99 AGI: 96 PRC: 89 MCV: 95 ZCV: 98

Storm Norton (RT) STR: 95 AWR: 94 PBK: 96 RBK: 96

Cordell Vorson (LG) STR: 99 AWR: 94 PBK: 99 RBK: 94

Cameron Goode (LOLB) SPD: 97 ACC: 94 STR: 81 TAK: 98 PRC: 94 BSH: 96

Devin Lloyd (MLB) SPD: 96 ACC: 95 STR: 83 TAK: 98 PRC: 91 BSH: 98

Greg Gaines (DT) SPD: 86 ACC: 85 STR: 98 TAK: 98 PRC: 96 BSH: 97

Kelvin Harmon (WR) SPD: 98 JMP: 97 CTH: 97 CIT: 96 SPC: 96 SRR: 95

Austin Blythe (C) STR: 98 AWR: 96 PBK: 97 RBK: 99

Scotty Miller (WR) SPD: 99 JMP: 94 CTH: 99 CIT: 93 SPC: 95 SRR: 95



What's Next in MUT?

With less than two months remaining, we're nearing the final MUT updates for Madden NFL 23. There may be more packs the devs have in store. We'll likely get more MUT content next week.

It seems that for Madden NFL 23, the only real updates now will be for Ultimate Team. The developers are likely more focused on the development and release of Madden NFL 24, which is set to drop in August. To keep up with Madden NFL and other sports video games, visit ClutchPoints Gaming.