Madden NFL 24's reveal trailer has arrived. The trailer didn't show much other than snippets of gameplay and the new mini-games, but there's still plenty to talk about. Let's hop right in and discuss what we saw.

The big reveal is Josh Allen is the game's cover athlete. You can read more about that here. Also mentioned is the return of two game modes, as well as new technologies being used to make the game. Below is the reveal trailer, showcasing gameplay.

Madden NFL 24 Release Date: August 18th, 2023

Madden NFL 24 has a release date of August 18th according to store listings. It will release for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via EA App, Steam, and Epic Games Store.It will cost $69.99 USD for all platforms, with a Deluxe edition costing $99.99.

FieldSense & SAPIEN Technology

While the trailer didn't show in-depth gameplay footage, the description of the video explained a few things you might've missed.

First is the improvements to FieldSense™, but there also seems to be a new factor called SAPIEN technology. FieldSense was introduced in Madden NFL 23 and gives players more control over their passing, catching, and tackling with improved animations.

The new SAPIEN technology allows for a more accurate, anatomically correct player build that's closer to real life than before. The way players are built and move should be more authentic to the real experience. We get to see a glimpse of how this works, especially when watching Eagles QB Jalen Hurts scramble out of the pocket.

Mike Mahar, Senior Producer of Madden NFL, spoke about the technological improvements. “We set a new foundation for football gameplay with the introduction of FieldSENSE last year, which was one of the best-selling years in Madden NFL franchise history, and we're going even deeper in the areas our fans want most in Madden NFL 24”

Superstar Mode Story and Franchise Improvements

For those who own the next-gen copies of Madden NFL 24, you're in luck. For the first time since Madden NFL 13, Superstar Mode is returning along with min-games. The mode had been absent as it merged with franchise mode and online leagues.

It allows you to control a single-player rather than an entire team with the goal of being inducted into the Pro Footballl Hall Of Fame. Hopefully Superstar mode will have cutscenes similar to the ones we've seen in games like NBA 2K, or in the upcoming F1 23's Braking Point 2. It would also be nice too if this meant things like pre or post game interviews.

Franchise mode is also receiving some updates. Mini games will exist in franchise as drills your team can complete to test their skills. There's also more locations and team logos for relocation, though we were hoping to see create-a-team return.

You can now restructure contracts and make counter offers in free agency. You'll also apparently be able to “Acquire and retain superstars using 50 new unique draft generators”, though what this means we're unsure. What we do know is that you'll receive six slots for trading now, as well a new talent tree for coaches.

Commissioner tools are being expanded for both offline and online play. We'd like to see options for potential broken plays to be banned, but we'll learn more as time goes on.

Gameplay

EA Sports Madden NFL 24 adds 500 new plays across all 32 team's playbooks.

Both offensive and defensive sides of the ball have seen improvements. Contested Catch tackles should make those deep pass situations more exciting, and receivers can make diving one-handed catches. The following has also been enhanced for the AI:

QB awareness and behavior

Ball Carrier AI & Pathfinding

Blocking AI and open field targeting

Pass Coverage & DB Awareness

Post Play emotion

The last one seems exciting. Hopefully players have a little more emotion, especially on big plays. We also hope that if your team is losing by two scores with 10 seconds left, your players don't celebrate for making a play then. We'll find out more about the AI enhancements as we get closer to launch.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

25 Mini Games are also returning to Madden NFL, but to what capacity we're still unsure. Will they be playable online? Will they be added to the game over time or all at launch?

According to Mahar, the developers have “added more ways to play with mini-games and Superstar, more realism through FieldSENSE, deeper immersion with dozens of foundational football improvements and the introduction of SAPIEN Technology – all of which bring the game closer to what fans see from the NFL.”

Unfortunately for PS4 and Xbox One players, they will not have access to any of the new modes. While this is a bummer for many, we hope this means that Superstar and Mini-Games are more than just game modes, and breathe some life into the series.

Crossplay has also been confirmed for PC players. Now all next-gen players, including PC gamers, can take it out on the turf.

Our Reaction

We're going to level with you here. The Madden NFL series has suffered in terms of quality for some time now. While many old features get removed, only a few of them seem to return and for a limited time. You can't create a team or stadium. Coaching, team, and player management have felt bare bones for quite some time, and Ultimate Team has become the priority of development.

We can't say judge game based on a trailer that's barely over a minute, but we can be skeptical, given the recent releases.

Madden NFL 24 is surely to have more information releasing soon in the next month or so, and we hope they show much more. If the game is supposed to be a “make or break” project for management, then there can't just be “steps in the right direction”. New tackling and catching animations sure are nice, but it's not enough to win us over.

Everything, from presentation, on-and-off field interactions, and gameplay should be enhanced. We'd also like to see more personalities than just the commentators and sideline reporter. Imagine if Madden NFL 10's Halftime Show returned as well with the tech these developers have today. It would be wild to see.

Madden NFL 24's Superstar mode shouldn't just be franchise mode copied and pasted. Mini Games shouldn't also be the only feature to return. The NFL is the U.S.A.'s most popular sport, so more should be done to honor it.

Overall, we don't hate the game (it's not even out yet), but we're not going to praise a product with a bad recent history just because of a new trailer. However, we do hope Madden NFL 24 brings back some of the glory the older titles had.

Madden NFL 24: Pre-Order Details

Players who pre-order Madden NFL 24 Deluxe Edition get access to the following:

3 Day Early Access

4600 Madden Points

EA Dual Entitlement

Josh Allen Elite Player Item (MUT)

NFL Marble Bills Gear

Choice of 2 strategy items (Offense & Defense)

*Limited Time Offer – AKA Player (Must be pre-ordered by July 22nd)

For those who pre-order the standard edition, you'll receive:

Josh Allen Elite Player Item (MUT)

NFL Marble Bills Gear

Choice of 2 strategy items (Offense & Defense)

EA Play Members can get early trial access starting August 15th, and can purchase the game for 10% off. In addition, they can claim Launch Welcome Pack while claiming UT and Vanity rewards.

Again, since there is no release date, we'll guess that the game will release in August. Since players must have pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition by July 22nd, it must mean that it won't come out until at least after July.

You can pre-order Madden NFL 24 here.

For more updates on Madden NFL 24 and its release date, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.