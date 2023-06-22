Madden NFL 23's Ultimate Team Game Mode received new content this week. This week marks the sixth release for Golden Ticket and the second for Mold Breakers.

For those who don't know, the Golden Ticket program happens with each Madden NFL release. The players who are released are chosen by Madden community members. The only requirement is that players have to already be in MUT, so brand new player cards can't be created.

EA Sports MUT has already released the list of players who will be a part of the Golden Ticket program:

Without further ado, here are this week's newest additions.

Madden Ultimate Team Golden Ticket VI Release

Six additional players are joining MUT (All players are 99 overall)

Isaiah Simmons (CB) SPD: 98 ACC: 99 AGI: 97 PRC: 95 MCV: 99 ZCV: 99



Donald Parham Jr. (CB) SPD: 97 ACC: 99 AGI: 99 PRC: 95 MCV: 99 ZCV: 99



Ryan Shazier (QB) SPD: 99 THP: 99 SAC: 95 MAC: 95 DAC: 95 RUN: 99



Darrynton Evans (HB) SPD: 97 ACC: 99 AGI: 99 CAR: 99 CTH: 99 TRK: 99



John Randle (DT) SPD: 94 ACC: 99 STR: 93 TAK: 96 PRC: 99 BSH: 99



Patrick Mahomes (QB) SPD: 95 THP: 99 SAC: 99 MAC: 99 DAC: 99 RUN: 99



Here's a table explaining their buckets and zero AP abilities.

PLAYER Bucket 1 Bucket 2 Bucket 3 Bucket 4 Zero AP Zero AP Isaiah Simmons Man To Man CB Zone CB Zone CB Zone CB Pick Artist Acrobat Donald Parham Jr. Zone CB Man To Man CB Slot CB Pass Coverage OLB Deep Route KO Pick Artist Ryan Shazier Scrambler QB Field General QB Power HB Strong Arm QB Gunslinger Hot Route Master Darrynton Evans Elusive HB Power HB Slot WR Elusive HB Tank Human Joystick John Randle Speed Rusher DT Power Rusher DT Run Stopper DT Slot CB Speedster Inside Stuff

Patrick Mahomes Improvisor QB Scrambler QB Strong Arm QB Field General QB Gunslinger Hot Route Master

MUT Mold Breaker II Details

The following players are part of the second release for Mold Breakers:

* Denotes 99 Overall

*Michael Irvin (WR) SPD: 99 JMP: 99 CTH: 99 CIT: 99 SPC: 99 SRR: 99

*Cameron Wake (RE) SPD: 99 ACC: 99 STR: 99 TAK: 99 PRC: 99 BSH: 99

*Jim Taylor (FB) SPD: 99 STR: 99 CAR: 99 CTH: 99 RBK: 99 LBK: 99

*Merlin Olsen (DT) SPD: 99 ACC: 99 STR: 99 TAK: 99 PRC: 99 BSH: 99

*Bruce Matthews (LG) STR: 99 AWR: 99 PBK: 99 PBP: 99 PBF: 99 RBK: 99

*Kiko Alonso (MLB) SPD: 99 ACC: 99 STR: 99 TAK: 99 PRC: 99 BSH: 99



*Thomas Davis Sr (FS) SPD: 97 ACC: 99 TAK: 95 PRC: 99 MCV: 93 ZCV: 99

*Donovan Peoples-Jones (TE) SPD: 97 STR: 71 CTH: 97 CIT: 99 SPC: 99 SRR: 97

*Brandon Graham (LE) SPD: 93 ACC: 96 STR: 96 TAK: 97 PRC: 99 BSH: 98

*La'el Collins (FB) SPD: 83 STR: 99 CAR: 95 CTH: 95 RBK: 99 LBK: 96

*John Ridgeway (DT) SPD: 90 ACC: 98 STR: 99 TAK: 94 PRC: 99 BSH: 95



Mold Breakers II (Cont.)

*Ben Skowronek (FB) SPD: 97 STR: 80 CAR: 93 CTH: 99 RBK: 82 LBK: 87

Mack Hollins (WR) SPD: 98 JMP: 98 CTH: 96 CIT: 97 SPC: 99 SRR: 98

Tyler Higbee (WR) SPD: 96 JMP: 97 CTH: 99 CIT: 99 SPC: 99 SRR: 99

Antonio Gibson (HB) SPD: 98 ACC: 99 AGI: 97 CAR: 93 CTH: 84 TRK: 91

Andrew Van Ginkel (ROLB) SPD: 97 ACC: 98 STR: 80 TAK: 94 PRC: 98 BSH: 93

De'Vondre Campbell (MLB) SPD: 96 ACC: 98 STR: 88 TAK: 99 PRC: 98 BSH: 95

Trevor Penning (TE) SPD: 89 STR: 99 CTH: 91 CIT: 95 SPC: 95 SRR: 91

Chris Boswell (K) KPW: 98 KAC: 98 THP: 95 SAC: 97 RUN: 95

Andrew Beck (FB) SPD: 96 STR: 89 CAR: 98 CTH: 99 RBK: 90 LBK: 92

*Marcus Mariota (QB) SPD: 98 THP: 99 SAC: 97 MAC: 96 DAC: 95 RUN: 99

*Rayshawn Jenkins (CB) SPD: 98 ACC: 97 AGI: 94 PRC: 99 MCV: 97 ZCV: 99



What's Next For MUT?

Less than two months remain until the release of Madden NFL 24. We may get more packs and rewards for the time being until perhaps August, though we're not sure.

It seems that for Madden NFL 23, the only real updates now will be for Ultimate Team. The developers are likely more focused on the development and release of Madden NFL 24. To keep up with Madden NFL and other sports video games, visit ClutchPoints Gaming.