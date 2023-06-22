Madden NFL 23's Ultimate Team Game Mode received new content this week. This week marks the sixth release for Golden Ticket and the second for Mold Breakers.

For those who don't know, the Golden Ticket program happens with each Madden NFL release. The players who are released are chosen by Madden community members. The only requirement is that players have to already be in MUT, so brand new player cards can't be created.

EA Sports MUT has already released the list of players who will be a part of the Golden Ticket program:

Without further ado, here are this week's newest additions.

Madden Ultimate Team Golden Ticket VI Release

Six additional players are joining MUT (All players are 99 overall)

  • Isaiah Simmons (CB)
    • SPD: 98
    • ACC: 99
    • AGI: 97
    • PRC: 95
    • MCV: 99
    • ZCV: 99
  • Donald Parham Jr.  (CB)
    • SPD: 97
    • ACC: 99
    • AGI: 99
    • PRC: 95
    • MCV: 99
    • ZCV: 99
  • Ryan Shazier (QB)
    • SPD: 99
    • THP: 99
    • SAC: 95
    • MAC: 95
    • DAC: 95
    • RUN: 99
  • Darrynton Evans (HB)
    • SPD: 97
    • ACC: 99
    • AGI: 99
    • CAR: 99
    • CTH: 99
    • TRK: 99
  • John Randle (DT)
    • SPD: 94
    • ACC: 99
    • STR: 93
    • TAK: 96
    • PRC: 99
    • BSH: 99
  • Patrick Mahomes (QB)
    • SPD: 95
    • THP: 99
    • SAC: 99
    • MAC: 99
    • DAC: 99
    • RUN: 99
Here's a table explaining their buckets and zero AP abilities.

PLAYERBucket 1Bucket 2Bucket 3Bucket 4Zero APZero AP
Isaiah SimmonsMan To Man CBZone CBZone CBZone CBPick ArtistAcrobat
Donald Parham Jr.Zone CBMan To Man CBSlot CBPass Coverage OLBDeep Route KOPick Artist
Ryan ShazierScrambler QBField General QBPower HBStrong Arm QBGunslingerHot Route Master
Darrynton EvansElusive HBPower HBSlot WRElusive HBTankHuman Joystick
John RandleSpeed Rusher DTPower Rusher DTRun Stopper DTSlot CBSpeedsterInside Stuff
Patrick MahomesImprovisor QBScrambler QBStrong Arm QBField General QBGunslingerHot Route Master

MUT Mold Breaker II Details

The following players are part of the second release for Mold Breakers:

* Denotes 99 Overall

  • *Michael Irvin (WR)
    • SPD: 99
    • JMP: 99
    • CTH: 99
    • CIT: 99
    • SPC: 99
    • SRR: 99
  • *Cameron Wake (RE)
    • SPD: 99
    • ACC: 99
    • STR: 99
    • TAK: 99
    • PRC: 99
    • BSH: 99
  • *Jim Taylor (FB)
    • SPD: 99
    • STR: 99
    • CAR: 99
    • CTH: 99
    • RBK: 99
    • LBK: 99
  • *Merlin Olsen (DT)
    • SPD: 99
    • ACC: 99
    • STR: 99
    • TAK: 99
    • PRC: 99
    • BSH: 99
  • *Bruce Matthews (LG)
    • STR: 99
    • AWR: 99
    • PBK: 99
    • PBP: 99
    • PBF: 99
    • RBK: 99
  • *Kiko Alonso (MLB)
    • SPD: 99
    • ACC: 99
    • STR: 99
    • TAK: 99
    • PRC: 99
    • BSH: 99
  • *Thomas Davis Sr (FS)
    • SPD: 97
    • ACC: 99
    • TAK: 95
    • PRC: 99
    • MCV: 93
    • ZCV: 99
  • *Donovan Peoples-Jones (TE)
    • SPD: 97
    • STR: 71
    • CTH: 97
    • CIT: 99
    • SPC: 99
    • SRR: 97
  • *Brandon Graham (LE)
    • SPD: 93
    • ACC: 96
    • STR: 96
    • TAK: 97
    • PRC: 99
    • BSH: 98
  • *La'el Collins (FB)
    • SPD: 83
    • STR: 99
    • CAR: 95
    • CTH: 95
    • RBK: 99
    • LBK: 96
  • *John Ridgeway (DT)
    • SPD: 90
    • ACC: 98
    • STR: 99
    • TAK: 94
    • PRC: 99
    • BSH: 95

Mold Breakers II (Cont.)

  • *Ben Skowronek (FB)
    • SPD: 97
    • STR: 80
    • CAR: 93
    • CTH: 99
    • RBK: 82
    • LBK: 87
  • Mack Hollins (WR)
    • SPD: 98
    • JMP: 98
    • CTH: 96
    • CIT: 97
    • SPC: 99
    • SRR: 98
  • Tyler Higbee (WR)
    • SPD: 96
    • JMP: 97
    • CTH: 99
    • CIT: 99
    • SPC: 99
    • SRR: 99
  • Antonio Gibson (HB)
    • SPD: 98
    • ACC: 99
    • AGI: 97
    • CAR: 93
    • CTH: 84
    • TRK: 91
  • Andrew Van Ginkel (ROLB)
    • SPD: 97
    • ACC: 98
    • STR: 80
    • TAK: 94
    • PRC: 98
    • BSH: 93
  • De'Vondre Campbell (MLB)
    • SPD: 96
    • ACC: 98
    • STR: 88
    • TAK: 99
    • PRC: 98
    • BSH: 95
  • Trevor Penning (TE)
    • SPD: 89
    • STR: 99
    • CTH: 91
    • CIT: 95
    • SPC: 95
    • SRR: 91
  • Chris Boswell (K)
    • KPW: 98
    • KAC: 98
    • THP: 95
    • SAC: 97
    • RUN: 95
  • Andrew Beck (FB)
    • SPD: 96
    • STR: 89
    • CAR: 98
    • CTH: 99
    • RBK: 90
    • LBK: 92
  • *Marcus Mariota (QB)
    • SPD: 98
    • THP: 99
    • SAC: 97
    • MAC: 96
    • DAC: 95
    • RUN: 99
  • *Rayshawn Jenkins (CB)
    • SPD: 98
    • ACC: 97
    • AGI: 94
    • PRC: 99
    • MCV: 97
    • ZCV: 99

What's Next For MUT?

Less than two months remain until the release of Madden NFL 24. We may get more packs and rewards for the time being until perhaps August, though we're not sure.

It seems that for Madden NFL 23, the only real updates now will be for Ultimate Team. The developers are likely more focused on the development and release of Madden NFL 24. To keep up with Madden NFL and other sports video games, visit ClutchPoints Gaming.