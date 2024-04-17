The Washington Nationals finish their west coast trip with game three with the Los Angeles Dodgers. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Nationals-Dodgers prediction, pick, and how-to watch.
The Dodgers hosted the Nationals for game one on Monday night. After CJ Abrams scored on a wild pitch to give the Nationals the lead in the first, the Dodgers got it right back in the bottom of the first on a Will Smith sacrifice fly. The Dodgers would add another run in the second, but Abrams would homer in the third for the Nationals to tie the game. A Joey Gallo double gave the Nationals the lead, and Luis Garcia Jr. hit a three-run home run to make it 6-2 in the fifth inning. The Dodgers would get two runs back, but they would fall 6-4.
The two faced off again on Tuesday night, with Mookie Betts leading the way. He would have five hits, with two doubles and drive in two runs. The Dodgers would get to Patricks Corbin for nine hits and five runs over 6.1 innings as they took a 6-2 victory.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Nationals-Dodgers Odds
Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-102)
Moneyline: +200
Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-118)
Moneyline: -245
Over: 9 (-115)
Under: 9 (-105)
How to Watch Nationals vs. Dodgers
Time: 3:10 PM ET/ 12:10 PM PT
TV: MASN2/SNLA
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Nationals Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Nationals are 24th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 20th in batting average. The Nationals are also 17th in on-base percentage while sitting 16th in slugging. Jesse Winker has been great for the Nationals this year. He is hitting .354 on the year with a .482 on-base percentage. He has scored ten times while also hitting five doubles, a home run, and driving in three runs this year. Winker has also stolen two bases. CJ Abrams has also been solid. He is hitting .296 on the year with a .356 on-base percentage. He has three stolen bases this year and nine runs scored. Further, Abrams has hit three doubles, two triples, and four home runs, leading to his ten RBIS.
Lane Thomas Laos has ten RBIs this year. He is hitting just .200 this year, but he has a .264 on-base percentage. Thomas has two home runs and scored five times, plus stolen seven bases. Joey Gallo is also showing some power. He has three home runs, second on the team this year, to go along with four doubles. Still, Gallo is hitting just .151 with five RBIs and seven runs scored.
The Nationals' pitching is 21st in team ERA, 26th in WHIP, and 29th in opponent batting average. It will be Jake Irvin on the mound for the Nationals. He is 0-1 with a 4.24 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP. Last time out he was solid, going six innings and giving up just one hit and one run. The one hit was a solo home run. Current Members of the Dodgers have hit .250 lifetime against him, with a home run and four RBIs.
Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Dodgers are 14th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 13th in batting average. The Dodgers are also third in on-base percentage while sitting 14th in slugging. Mookie Betts has been great for the Dodgers. He is hitting .347 on the year with a .462 on-base percentage. Further, he has three doubles, a triple, and six home runs. This has led to 16 RBIs and 30 runs scored this year. Also doing a lot at the palate is Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani comes in hitting .338 on the year with a .384 on-base percentage. He has ten doubles, a triple, and four home runs this year. This has led to 15 runs scored and 10 RBIs.
Teoscar Hernandez leads the team in the RBIS this year. He has 17 RBIs while hitting .288 on the year. He also has a .342 on-base percentage while hitting four doubles and five home runs. This has led to Hernandez scoring 14 times this year. Max Muncy and Will Smith also are adding production. Muncy is hitting .262 with four home runs and 13 RBIs. He has scored 12 times. Smith is hitting .369 with a home run and 15 RBIS. He has scored seven times.
The Dodgers' pitching is third in team ERA, ninth in WHIP, and second in opponent batting average. The Dodgers will be starting Landon Knack, who will be making his MLB debut.
Final Nationals-Dodgers Prediction & Pick
While the Nationals did steal game one of the series, the Dodgers are just the better team. The Nationals showed last year, they are the type of team that can surprise a better team on any given night. They have a lot of fight and will win a good amount as heavy underdogs. This is not going to be one of those days though. Take the Dodgers in this one to cover.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Nationals-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (-118)