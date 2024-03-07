NBA 2K24 March Player Ratings: SGA, AD, Domantas Sabonis Surge

As the NBA season progresses and the battle for playoff positions intensifies in both the Eastern and Western Conferences, NBA 2K24's March player ratings update arrives at a critical moment, reflecting the standout performances that have captivated basketball fans worldwide. In this latest update, players such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Anthony Davis, and Domantas Sabonis see their virtual counterparts adjust to mirror their exceptional real-life contributions, highlighting their pivotal roles in the heated race toward the NBA Playoffs next month.
SGA Soars To 96 Overall: Leading Thunder And MVP Race
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a key figure for the Oklahoma City Thunder and a leading contender for the MVP title this year, has seen his overall rating increase by one point, reaching 96. Gilgeous-Alexander's exceptional season is highlighted by averages of 31.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 2.2 steals per game, leading the league in several of these categories. His shooting accuracy is notable as well, with a 54.6% success rate from the field and 37.7% from the three-point line. Leading the Thunder to the second seed in the Western Conference with a 43-19 record, Gilgeous-Alexander's leadership is particularly commendable given the team's status as the second youngest in the league, boasting an average age of just over 24 years.
AD's Rating Rises To 94 Overall: Defensive Dominance Amid Lakers' Playoff Push
Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers has also received a boost in his rating, now standing at a 94 overall. Known for his defensive capabilities, Davis is averaging 2.5 blocks per game, a figure reminiscent of his peak performance in 2018. As the second-leading scorer on the Lakers, behind only LeBron James, Davis averages 24.9 points and 12.3 rebounds per game, with a 55.7% field goal percentage. Despite Davis's stellar contributions, the Lakers are currently positioned as the 10th seed in the Western Conference, with a 34-30 record, suggesting a potential battle in the play-in tournament as the season nears its end.
Sabonis Hits 90: Triple-Double Leader Fuels Kings' Ascent
Domantas Sabonis has entered the 90 overall club with a two-point increase in his rating. Leading the league with an astonishing 21 triple-doubles this season, Sabonis has been a key player for the Sacramento Kings. In addition to topping the triple-double charts, he is also the leading rebounder in the NBA, with a career-high average of 13.4 rebounds per game. Sabonis's averages of 19.8 points and 8.4 assists, along with a shooting accuracy of 60.7% from the field and 41.2% from three-point range, have been instrumental in guiding the Kings to a 35-26 record, placing them as the 7th seed in the Western Conference.
These adjustments in NBA 2K24's player ratings not only capture the remarkable achievements of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Anthony Davis, and Domantas Sabonis but also highlight the significant impact they have on their respective teams' positions as the NBA season advances toward its climax. With the playoff picture becoming clearer and teams jockeying for position, these updates serve as a testament to the evolving narrative of the NBA, where standout performances on the hardwood are seamlessly translated into the virtual realm of one of basketball's most beloved video games.
NBA 2K24 March Full List Of Player Ratings Update
As we delve deeper into the nuances of NBA 2K24's March player ratings update, it's essential to recognize how these highlighted changes for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Anthony Davis, and Domantas Sabonis set the stage for a broader spectrum of adjustments across the league. Below is the full list of player rating updates, capturing the shifts and trends that reflect the ongoing season's developments and performances.
Here’s the full list of player ratings:
Atlanta Hawks:
- De'Andre Hunter: 80 OVR (+1)
- Bruno Fernando: 74 OVR (+1)
Brooklyn Nets:
- Nicolas Claxton: 83 OVR (-1)
- Ben Simmons: 77 OVR (-1)
Boston Celtics:
- Derrick White: 85 OVR (+1)
- Payton Pritchard: 76 OVR (+1)
Charlotte Hornets:
- Grant Williams: 77 OVR (+1)
- Tre Mann: 76 OVR (+1)
- Nick Smith Jr.: 74 OVR (+2)
- Davis Bertans: 74 OVR (+2)
- Bryce McGowens: 72 OVR (-1)
Chicago Bulls:
- Andre Drummond: 79 OVR (+1)
- Ayo Dosunmu: 78 OVR (+1)
- Onuralp Bitim: 70 OVR (+2)
Cleveland Cavaliers:
- Max Strus: 77 OVR (+1)
- Isaac Okoro: 77 OVR (+1)
- Georges Niang: 75 OVR (-1)
- Dean Wade: 72 OVR (-1)
Dallas Mavericks:
- Tim Hardaway Jr.: 78 OVR (-1)
- Dwight Powell: 74 OVR (-2)
Denver Nuggets:
- Michael Porter Jr.: 83 OVR (+1)
- Reggie Jackson: 76 OVR (-1)
- Peyton Watson: 76 OVR (-1)
- Collin Gillespie: 69 OVR (+1)
Detroit Pistons:
- Cade Cunningham: 85 OVR (+1)
- Jaden Ivey: 79 OVR (-2)
- Simone Fontecchio: 77 OVR (+1)
- Isaiah Stewart: 77 OVR (+1)
- Marcus Sasser: 76 OVR (-1)
- Evan Fournier: 74 OVR (+1)
Golden State Warriors:
- Stephen Curry: 95 OVR (-1)
- Andrew Wiggins: 79 OVR (+2)
- Dario Šarić: 78 OVR (-1)
- Brandin Podziemski: 78 OVR (+1)
- Gary Payton II: 77 OVR (+1)
Houston Rockets:
- Jabari Smith Jr.: 81 OVR (+1)
- Dillon Brooks: 79 OVR (-1)
- Amen Thompson: 79 OVR (-1)
- Cam Whitmore: 78 OVR (-1)
Indiana Pacers:
- Tyrese Haliburton: 91 OVR (-1)
- Bennedict Mathurin: 81 OVR (+1)
- Aaron Nesmith: 79 OVR (-1)
- Jalen Smith: 77 OVR (-1)
Los Angeles Clippers:
- Russell Westbrook: 80 OVR (-1)
- Terance Mann: 76 OVR (+2)
- Nah'Shon Hyland: 74 OVR (-1)
- P.J. Tucker: 72 OVR (-2)
Los Angeles Lakers:
- Anthony Davis: 94 OVR (+1)
- D'Angelo Russell: 83 OVR (+1)
- Taurean Prince: 76 OVR (+1)
- Spencer Dinwiddie: 75 OVR (-2)
- Jaxson Hayes: 75 OVR (-1)
Memphis Grizzlies:
- Jaren Jackson Jr.: 87 OVR (+1)
- Lamar Stevens: 75 OVR (+2)
- Jake LaRavia: 73 OVR (+1)
- Yuta Watanabe: 71 OVR (-1)
Miami Heat:
- Bam Adebayo: 88 OVR (+1)
- Duncan Robinson: 78 OVR (+1)
- Nikola Jović: 76 OVR (+1)
- Haywood Highsmith: 75 OVR (+1)
Take a look at NBA 2K24's February player ratings to see how they compare.
Milwaukee Bucks:
- Malik Beasley: 76 OVR (+1)
- Patrick Beverley: 76 OVR (+1)
- Danilo Gallinari: 75 OVR (-1)
- Jae Crowder: 74 OVR (-1)
- Pat Connaughton: 72 OVR (-1)
Minnesota Timberwolves:
- Anthony Edwards: 90 OVR (+1)
- Kyle Anderson: 76 OVR (+1)
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker: 76 OVR (+1)
- T.J. Warren: 74 OVR (-2)
New Orleans Pelicans:
- Zion Williamson: 88 OVR (-1)
- Brandon Ingram: 87 OVR (+1)
- Herbert Jones: 81 OVR (+1)
- Naji Marshall: 74 OVR (-1)
- Matt Ryan: 73 OVR (+1)
New York Knicks:
- Isaiah Hartenstein: 80 OVR (-2)
- Bojan Bogdanović: 80 OVR (-1)
- Josh Hart: 79 OVR (+2)
- Precious Achiuwa: 78 OVR (+1)
- Alec Burks: 77 OVR (-1)
- Miles McBride: 77 OVR (+1)
Oklahoma City Thunder:
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 96 OVR (+1)
- Chet Holmgren: 87 OVR (+1)
- Jalen Williams: 85 OVR (+2)
- Luguentz Dort: 79 OVR (+1)
- Gordon Hayward: 77 OVR (-2)
- Cason Wallace: 77 OVR (+1)
- Jaylin Williams: 75 OVR (+1)
Orlando Magic:
- Jalen Suggs: 80 OVR (+1)
- Wendell Carter Jr.: 80 OVR (+1)
- Markelle Fultz: 79 OVR (-1)
- Goga Bitadze: 75 OVR (-2)
- Caleb Houstan: 72 OVR (+1)
Philadelphia 76ers:
- Tyrese Maxey: 88 OVR (+1)
- Kyle Lowry: 77 OVR (+1)
- Nicolas Batum: 75 OVR (-1)
- Kenyon Martin Jr.: 75 OVR (+1)
- Mohamed Bamba: 74 OVR (-1)
- Ricky Council IV: 73 OVR (+1)
Phoenix Suns:
- Jusuf Nurkić: 83 OVR (+1)
- Eric Gordon: 77 OVR (+1)
- Royce O'Neale: 77 OVR (+3)
- Nassir Little: 74 OVR (-1)
- Thaddeus Young: 74 OVR (-1)
Portland Trail Blazers:
- Deandre Ayton: 83 OVR (+1)
- Matisse Thybulle: 75 OVR (-1)
- Toumani Camara: 75 OVR (+1)
- Dalano Banton: 74 OVR (+1)
- Ashton Hagans: 70 OVR (+3)
San Antonio Spurs:
- Zach Collins: 78 OVR (+1)
- Malaki Branham: 75 OVR (+1)
- Devonte Graham: 74 OVR (-1)
Sacramento Kings:
- Domantas Sabonis: 90 OVR (+2)
- De'Aaron Fox: 89 OVR (+2)
- Trey Lyles: 76 OVR (-1)
- Chris Duarte: 74 OVR (+1)
Toronto Raptors:
- Jakob Poeltl: 82 OVR (+1)
- Immanuel Quickley: 81 OVR (+1)
- Bruce Brown: 77 OVR (-1)
- Gradey Dick: 76 OVR (+3)
Utah Jazz:
- Keyonte George: 79 OVR (+3)
- Talen Horton-Tucker: 76 OVR (+1)
- Taylor Hendricks: 75 OVR (+2)
Washington Wizards:
- Kyle Kuzma: 83 OVR (+2)
- Deni Avdija: 82 OVR (+2)
- Jordan Poole: 79 OVR (+2)
- Corey Kispert: 79 OVR (+2)
- Bilal Coulibaly: 77 OVR (+1)
- Landry Shamet: 75 OVR (-1)
For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints Gaming