NBA 2K24 February player ratings spotlight Curry, Wemby, and Booker's impressive climbs, heading into the All-Star break.

As the NBA heads into its All-Star festivities in Indianapolis starting Friday, February 16, NBA 2K24 has released its latest player ratings update, showcasing significant improvements for several marquee players. Among those receiving notable upgrades are Golden State Warriors' guard Stephen Curry, San Antonio Spurs' rookie Victor Wembanyama, and Phoenix Suns' guard Devin Booker.

New #2KRatings thread for these All-Stars and Rising Stars 🤩 Drop your take on these updates 🎤 pic.twitter.com/tpbdv4K9wj — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) February 15, 2024

Stephen Curry's Stellar Surge: Ascends To A 96 Overall Player Rating

Stephen Curry, a 4-time NBA champion and 2-time MVP, has been elevated to a 96 overall rating. This adjustment comes in light of Curry's remarkable performance leading up to the All-Star break, securing his 10th All-Star appearance. The Warriors, who found themselves struggling in the Western Conference standings late January at five games under .500, have since made a substantial turnaround, winning seven of their last nine games. Curry has been instrumental in this resurgence, averaging 32.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.9 assists over this period, while shooting an impressive 52.6% from the field and 49.6% from three-point range on 14.1 attempts per game. His scoring spree included several 40-point games and a stunning 60-point performance in an overtime loss to the Atlanta Hawks. These efforts have propelled the Warriors back to a .500 record, standing at 26-26 as they approach the All-Star break.

Victor Wembanyama's Rise: The Rookie Phenom Hits An 88 Overall Player Rating

Booker Boosts Suns: Hits A 95 Overall Player Rating Amid Team's Rise

Devin Booker's rating has been adjusted to a 95 overall, reflecting his critical role in the Phoenix Suns' recent upturn in fortunes. After a tepid start to the season, Booker has been a driving force behind the Suns' climb in the Western Conference standings. Since early January, the Suns have improved from a 19-18 record to 33-22, positioning themselves as the 5th seed before the All-Star break. Booker, earning his fourth All-Star selection, has averaged 29.7 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.2 rebounds, while shooting 53.2% from the field and 38% from three during a 17-game stretch. His scoring and leadership have been pivotal in Phoenix's resurgence as a formidable contender in the West.

These rating adjustments in NBA 2K24 not only reflect the individual achievements of Curry, Wembanyama, and Booker but also underscore their impact on their respective teams' fortunes as the league moves into the latter half of the season. As fans and players alike gear up for the All-Star weekend, these updates serve as a testament to the dynamic nature of the NBA, where performances on the court continue to shape virtual representations in one of the most popular basketball video games.

NBA 2K24 February Full List Of Player Ratings Update

These adjustments highlight the standout performances of some of the NBA's most exciting talents as they continue to make their mark on the league. For a complete overview of how players across the NBA have fared in the latest NBA 2K24 ratings update, here is the full list of player ratings adjustments.

Atlanta Hawks:

Trae Young: 89 OVR (-1)

Saddiq Bey: 77 OVR (-1)

Garrison Mathews: 71 OVR (+1)

Brooklyn Nets:

Cameron Thomas: 80 OVR (+1)

Lonnie Walker IV: 78 OVR (+1)

Dorian Finney-Smith: 77 OVR (-1)

Boston Celtics:

Oshae Brissett: 73 OVR (+1)

Charlotte Hornets:

Brandon Miller: 80 OVR (+1)

Kyle Lowry: 76 OVR (-2): Recently traded from the Miami Heat in exchange for Terry Rozier

Chicago Bulls:

Ayo Dosunmu: 76 OVR (+1)

Cleveland Cavaliers:

Max Strus: 76 OVR (-1)

Sam Merrill: 76 OVR (+1)

Georges Niang: 76 OVR (+2)

Dean Wade: 74 OVR (+1

Dallas Mavericks:

Dereck Lively II: 80 OVR (+1)

Detroit Pistons:

Jaden Ivey: 80 OVR (+1)

Golden State Warriors:

Jonathan Kuminga: 80 OVR (+2)

Houston Rockets:

Jalen Green: 80 OVR (-2)

Amen Thompson: 77 OVR (+1)

Jeff Green: 75 OVR (-1)

Jae'Sean Tate: 74 OVR (-1)

Indiana Pacers:

Myles Turner: 84 OVR (-1)

Bennedict Mathurin: 80 OVR (-1)

Andrew Nembhard: 77 OVR (+1)

Jarace Walker: 76 OVR (+2)

Los Angeles Clippers:

Paul George: 90 OVR (+1)

Russell Westbrook: 81 OVR (+1)

Amir Coffey: 73 OVR (+1)

Los Angeles Lakers:

D'Angelo Russell: 82 OVR (+3): DLO has been on a tear as of late (last 10 games), averaging 21.1 points while shooting 43.2% from three.

Memphis Grizzlies:

Luke Kennard: 77 OVR (+2)

Vince Williams Jr.: 76 OVR (+3)

G.G. Jackson: 72 OVR (+4)

John Konchar: 71 OVR (-1)

Take a look at NBA 2K24's January player ratings to see how they compare.

Milwaukee Bucks:

Brook Lopez: 82 OVR (+1)

Bobby Portis Jr.: 82 OVR (+1)

Andre Jackson Jr.: 73 OVR (+1)

Minnesota Timberwolves:

Anthony Edwards: 89 OVR (-1)

Karl-Anthony Towns: 87 OVR (+1)

Naz Reid: 80 OVR (+1)

Nickeil Alexander-Walker: 75 OVR (+2)

New Orleans Pelicans:

Brandon Ingram: 85 OVR (-1)

Herbert Jones: 80 OVR (+1)

Larry Nance Jr.: 79 OVR (+2)

Jordan Hawkins: 75 OVR (+1)

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: 73 OVR (-2)

New York Knicks:

OG Anunoby: 83 OVR (+1)

Isaiah Hartenstein: 79 OVR (+1)

Alec Burks: 78 OVR (+2): Recently traded from the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Evan Fournier, Quentin Grimes, & Malachi Flynn

Oklahoma City Thunder:

Jalen Williams: 83 OVR (+1)

Aaron Wiggins: 75 OVR (-1)

Kenrich Williams: 74 OVR (-1)

Orlando Magic:

Jalen Suggs: 79 OVR (-1)

Wendell Carter Jr.: 79 OVR (+1)

Philadelphia 76ers:

Tobias Harris: 83 OVR (+1)

Kelly Oubre Jr.: 79 OVR (-1)

Nicolas Batum: 76 OVR (+1)

Marcus Morris Sr.: 74 OVR (-1)

Phoenix Suns:

Eric Gordon: 75 OVR (-1)

David Roddy: 74 OVR (+1): Traded from the Memphis Grizzlies in a three-way trade, sending out Yuta Watanabe and Chimezie Metu.

Portland Trailblazers:

Anfernee Simons: 83 OVR (-1)

Malcolm Brogdon: 82 OVR (+1)

Jabari Walker: 77 OVR (+1)

Matisse Thybulle: 76 OVR (-1)

Duop Reath: 75 OVR (+1)

Toumani Camara: 73 OVR (-1))

San Antonio Spurs:

Victor Wembanyama: 88 OVR (+1)

Jeremy Sochan: 78 OVR (+1)

Tre Jones: 78 OVR (+2)

Dominick Barlow: 72 OVR (+2)

Sacramento Kings:

Kevin Huerter: 77 OVR (+1)

Trey Lyles: 76 OVR (-2)

Toronto Raptors:

R.J. Barrett: 82 OVR (+1)

Jontay Porter: 72 OVR (+2)

Utah Jazz:

Lauri Markkanen: 87 OVR (+1)

Collin Sexton: 83 OVR (+1)

Jordan Clarkson: 81 OVR (+1)

Kris Dunn: 76 OVR (+2)

Washington Wizards:

Kyle Kuzma: 81 OVR (-1)

Jordan Poole: 79 OVR (+1)

Marvin Bagley III: 78 OVR (+1)

Landry Shamet: 76 OVR (+1)

Patrick Baldwin Jr.: 72 OVR (+1)

After conducting a comprehensive review of the NBA 2K24 February player ratings update, it is noteworthy that the two teams who clashed in last year's NBA Finals, the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets, did not receive any adjustments to their player ratings.

