Rich Paul has been in the industry of representing athletes for a fair amount of time. Klutch Sports grew and now gets to part of generational deals that span from the NBA to the NFL. They have superstars like LeBron James, DeAndre Hopkins, Trae Young, Anthony Davis, and Jalen Hurts on board along with other names who are making bank. But, those do not come without having to hustle and prove themselves. Hurdles will always come but the CEO noticed a systemic issue while working. He outlined it in his latest interview, via The Clay Cane Show of SiriusXM.

When asked about the truth value behind the rumor of white athletes not trusting black agents, Rich Paul was quick to respond.

“That’s accurate, yeah,” were the words that the Klutch Sports head honcho declared.

He had to clarify that these were just white athletes based in the USA. Paul named states like Indiana, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Ohio.

The CEO then revealed how different the Americans view them in the industry compared to their counterparts overseas, “Now that’s not necessarily, you know, when we think about that, we’re not, it’s not international players because international players actually have a different outlook on it.”

There is a lot to unpack and research about the inner workings of these choices. But, Rich Paul has proven time and time again that he is one of the best in the world at his job. He got Jalen Hurts an insanely sweet NFL contract and hopes to do the same with LeBron James in his stint with the NBA.