Team USA Basketball is looking to rebound from their embarrassing FIBA World Cup loss when the 2024 Olympics in Paris roll around. Several NBA stars have recently announced their commitment to play for Team USA at the 2024 Olympics next summer, leading many to wonder what a potential starting lineup might look like with so many talented players.

Recently, NBA agent Rich Paul stopped by ESPN's First Take, and while he was there, he gave his opinion on what the Olympic starting lineup should be considering some of the names that have committed so far.

Paul's list comprised of Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis. Unsurprisingly, Paul included arguably his two biggest moneymakers, LeBron James and Anthony Davis of the Lakers, in his dream scenario starting lineup.

The Team USA lineup that will take the floor in Paris figures to look much different than the one that failed to earn any medal in the FIBA World Cup this summer. While that team consisted of mostly fringe starters in the league, so far, several players including all of the names Paul listed have given their verbal commitment to represent their country next summer.

Also throwing his hat into the ring was Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid, and it will be interesting to see who ends up starting if both Embiid and Anthony Davis are on the roster, as both are quite comfortable playing the center position. Of course, as Davis' agent, Paul certainly knows which side of that debate he falls on.