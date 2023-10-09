Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James spoke out about sports agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports and how his claim to fame isn't because of their relationship as said to 60 minutes.

The two have been known long-time friends which has prompted people to credit the success of Rich Paul to LeBron James, even with the Klutch Sports Group being a powerhouse sports agency. Based in Los Angeles, the sports agency group James said to Bill Whitaker of 60 minutes that while he gave an opportunity to Paul, he paved the way on his own path.

“It's disappointing to hear that,” James said. “And I don't give people opportunity much and he took way beyond than what he even imagined.”

James is going into his 21st year, sixth with the Lakers as he's coming off of a 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game season. He's looking to bounce back after getting swept by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Championship series.

Rich Paul built Klutch from the ground up, but there are still critics?

Paul said in the feature on himself to 60 Minutes that even with the foundation he built with his sports agency, it's ironic that he still has doubters that claim James is the sole reason for the success.

“I had to build a multi-hundred million dollar company to get people to believe in me,” Paul said. “And there is still doubt.”

The amount of big-named basketball players backs up the success of Paul and Klutch Sports with such stars as Anthony Davis, Draymond Green, Darius Garland, Zach LaVine, Dejounte Murray, De'Aaron Fox, and more. Klutch Sports goes beyond basketball as they also have clients in the NFL like Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, and top receivers such as DeVonta Smith, DeAndre Hopkins, Odell Beckham Jr, etc.

Not to mention that the sports agency has clients in the WNBA and has added NIL (name, image, and likeness) as an “area of expertise” for college athletes according to their website.