The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriorswill highlight the NBA's 2023-24 Rivals Week. Amid the NBA's regular-season schedule release, it was announced that the NBA's 2023-24 Rivals Week will take place from Tuesday, Jan. 23 through Saturday, Jan. 27, featuring 11 nationally televised games. The week concludes with a Lakers-Warriors matchup in primetime.

The NBA's second annual Rivals Week starts with a Tuesday night doubleheader on TNT. The New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets will go head-to-head on Jan. 23. The New York basketball matchup will be followed up with an LA rivalry game between the Lakers and Clippers. The Warriors are scheduled to host the Sacramento Kings on Jan. 25 in a rematch of their 2023 first-round playoff matchup.

The Lakers-Warriors game is a rematch from the second round of last season's playoffs. A historic audience tuned in to watch LeBron James and Anthony Davis hold off Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green in six games. It was the NBA's most-watched semifinal series in 27 years.

Rivals Week will mark the first of four Lakers-Warriors games in the 2023-2024 season. The two teams are scheduled to play each other four times in three and a half months.

The Lakers' schedule starts with a road game against the Denver Nuggets to kick off NBA Opening Night on Oct. 24. The Warriors are scheduled to host the Phoenix Suns in the second and final game of the night.

Rivals Week features a bunch of rematches from the playoffs. The Knicks and Miami Heat will meet to kick off the Rivals Week finale. On Jan. 25, the Heat will take on the Boston Celtics. Miami and Boston have met in three of the last four Eastern Conference Finals.