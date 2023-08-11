Dates for marquee games on the 2023-2024 NBA schedule are starting to trickle out. The Los Angeles Lakers are featured in a few of those contests. Eight days after the Lakers face the Denver Nuggets on 2023 NBA Opening Night, LeBron James and Anthony Davis are scheduled to play the Los Angeles Clippers for the first time, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The first Lakers-Clippers game of the 2023-2024 season is scheduled for Nov. 1, Charania reports. Perhaps the Los Angeles rivalry will finally live up to what the league thought it was getting when Davis, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George all went to LA in 2019. LeBron James won his fourth NBA Finals MVP award in the following season.

Los Angeles' second team has dominated the Lakers-Clippers rivalry in recent years. The Clippers have an 11-game winning streak against the Lakers, having swept the season series in each of the last three seasons.

That regular-season dominance hasn't done the Clippers any good in terms of winning a championship. The Clippers are still looking to make their first-ever NBA Finals appearance.

One giant question will loom over the Nov. 1 matchup until the game starts: what players will be on the court? James and Davis have dealt with their share of injuries since winning the 2020 title. No one seems to ever know if Leonard or George will play on a night-to-night basis.

That question also refers to James Harden, who is still on the Philadelphia 76ers as the schedule gets leaked. Harden's trade request stands, and the Clippers appear to be his most likely destination. But Philadelphia doesn't seem to be interested in any of the trade packages that have been sent its way.

The Lakers are reportedly scheduled to face the Phoenix Suns six nights before hosting the Clippers. If LeBron James and Kevin Durant suit up, it'll be their first head-to-head meeting since 2018.