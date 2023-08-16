As the offseason drama lessens and the NBA season nears, everyone waits to see what the 2023-24 NBA schedule will look like.

While the offseason is fun because of free agency moves, trade requests, and new hope for all teams through the draft, the real magic happens on the court, and the first step to on-court success is knowing who you will face.

The entire NBA schedule is set to be released on Thursday, Aug. 17, at 12 p.m. PT. Here is all of the information you will need to know in order to track who your favorite team will be playing in the upcoming NBA regular season.

How to watch the NBA regular season schedule release

The schedule will be announced on ESPN's The Jump at 12 p.m. PT on Thursday, Aug. 17.

Announced games

While the majority of the games won't be known until Thursday, Shams Charania has already reported the slate for opening night and Christmas Day.

Opening night

Oct. 24: Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns

The defending champions will be awarded their rings on opening night. The Nuggets, who cruised through the playoffs en route to a title, will take on a team they swept in the Western Conference Finals; the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers confirmed that Denver was arguably the hardest team that they have faced in the LeBron James/Anthony Davis era. The Nuggets look to make a statement on opening night against a team that, until last year, had historically had their number. The majority of the champion's core remains intact, although Bruce Brown signed with the Indiana Pacers in free agency.

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

The Warriors will also play on opening night, looking to start off hot against the Suns. The Warriors' core has been together for so long that we know what to expect from them. But the Suns are still somewhat of an unknown commodity. Kevin Durant has only appeared in 19 total games with the Suns between the regular and post-seasons. And now the team has added another star in Bradley Beal. Fans are excited to find out if the star trio of isolation scorers can create an unstoppable superteam or if there aren't enough balls to go around to make the whole thing work.

Christmas Day

Dec. 25

New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 5 p.m. PT

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics, 2 p.m. PT

Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors, 11:30 a.m. PT

Christmas Day will be full of superstar showdowns all day long. The best teams in the league are set to square off all day long. The last two champions, the Nuggets, and the Warriors, are set to faceoff. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will meet again – this time as opponents – as the Suns and Mavericks will play on Christmas day. Jimmy Butler, fresh off a loss in the NBA Finals, is sure to be motivated when his Heat take on his former team, the Philadelphia 76ers. The Lakers and Celtics will continue the greatest rivalry in sports, and Jalen Brunson and the Knicks will take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.

In-Season Tournament

The In-Season Tournament schedule was announced on Tuesday, Aug. 15. Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs have the most nationally televised games. The full In-Season Tournament schedule can be found here.