The Brooklyn Nets added three new players to their roster and handed out one of the largest contracts of 2023 NBA free agency. Brooklyn should be good enough to contend for a playoff spot in the 2023-2024 season, though the Nets' roster has one particular area of concern that could hold it back.

The Nets re-signed Cameron Johnson to a four-year, $94.5 million contract in 2023 free agency that could be worth up to $108 million. Dennis Smith Jr. and Lonnie Walker IV signed with Brooklyn to come off the bench. The Nets also took a flier on Darius Bazley, who has played 43 games over the last two seasons.

Mikal Bridges is set to begin his first full season with the Nets. After coming over from the Phoenix Suns in the Kevin Durant trade, Bridges showed All-Star potential. Bridges, Johnson and center Nic Claxton give Brooklyn three foundational pieces that can potentially be the start of a winning core.

What should the organization be looking to add to the Nets' roster deep into 2023 NBA free agency?

Brooklyn Nets need more playmaking

Spencer Dinwiddie is in line to be the Nets' starting point guard next season. Statistically, he was an admirable replacement for Kyrie Irving last season. In 26 games, Dinwiddie led Brooklyn with 9.1 assists per game.

But if the Nets hope to even win a playoff series, they'll have to find a new a lead playmaker. Dinwiddie is only a career 41.4% shooter from the field and a 33.3% shooter from 3-point range. The veteran can be a valuable point guard off the bench. He's not who you want running the show for an entire season, especially on this Nets roster.

Brooklyn has virtually no playmaking aside from Dinwiddie in the starting lineup. In the midst of averaging 26.1 points on an efficient 18.6 field-goal attempts per game, Bridges only posted 2.7 assists per contest. Johnson is a knockdown shooter who averages 1.5 assists for his career. Most of Dorian Finney-Smith's value comes on the defensive end.

Maybe the Nets are hopeful that the answer to their biggest concern can be solved internally. Bridges showed tremendous improvement as a scorer when he finally got the chance to be the No. 1 option in Brooklyn. It stands to reason that his playmaking could improve after another offseason.

Ben Simmons is still part of the Nets' roster. It wasn't long ago that Simmons was the starting point guard for one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. His career average of 7.5 assists per game is sorely needed in Brooklyn. If Simmons could somehow get close to being the player he was with the Philadelphia 76ers, the Nets would be overjoyed.

Nothing in the past two years, however, suggests that Simmons will be an important part of the Nets' roster going forward.

The Nets have been linked to Damian Lillard. Making a trade for the Portland Trail Blazers' point guard would instantly give Brooklyn one of the best playmakers in the NBA. Lillard has made it clear that he wants to play for the Miami Heat. The Nets are thought to be his second choice.

Brooklyn probably has the draft capital to get a Lillard trade done. The Nets don't seem interested in cashing in all their chips for a 33-year-old point guard. A tandem of Lillard and Bridges might be good enough to win a postseason series, but possibly not much more.

This deep into free agency, the Nets' playmaking concerns are unlikely to be solved until the 2024 trade deadline, at the earliest.