The Brooklyn Nets have had a busy first weekend of the 2023 NBA free agency. They re-signed Cam Johnson and brought in Dennis Smith Jr and Lonnie Walker IV. However, there are still several areas that they need to address to improve their roster for the upcoming season. Here we will look at the Nets’ biggest roster needs after the first weekend of 2023 NBA free agency.

More Experienced Players

One of the biggest needs for the Nets is more experienced players who can play meaningful minutes. Specifically, the Nets need veterans who can contribute on the floor and not just in the locker room. The Nets have a lot of young talent on their roster, but they need players who can provide leadership and stability during crunch time.

Backup Center

The Nets finished next-to-last in rebounding this past season, so finding a backup center who can clean the glass is a top priority. The Nets have a lot of offensive firepower, but they need someone who can help them control the boards and limit second-chance opportunities for their opponents.

One possible candidate is Mo Bamba. His rebounding, shot-blocking, and potential for growth make him a viable option for the Brooklyn Nets to address their needs at the center position in the upcoming season.

Bamba’s skill set aligns with the Nets’ need for a backup center. He can provide valuable minutes off the bench, giving the team a reliable option when their starting center needs rest or if they want to employ a different lineup. Bamba’s ability to protect the rim and alter shots would provide a defensive boost to the second unit.

At just 24 years old, Bamba still has room to grow and develop his game. Joining a team like the Nets, who have a strong supporting cast and championship aspirations, could provide the ideal environment for his development. Bamba’s potential as a two-way player makes him an intriguing option for the Nets’ long-term plans.

Playmaking

Another area that the Nets need to address is playmaking. The Nets have a lot of scorers on their roster, but they need someone who can create shots for others and make plays for their teammates. This will help take some of the pressure off of their star players and make their offense more dynamic.

For this, someone like Kendrick Nunn could be a possible candidate. Nunn has shown the ability to create his own shot and make plays off the dribble. His quick first step and solid crossover allow him to penetrate the defense and either finish at the rim or find open teammates. Adding Nunn to the roster would provide the Nets with another playmaker who can take some of the offensive burden off stars like Mikal Bridges.

Nunn’s versatility as a guard would provide the Nets with additional depth in their backcourt rotation, too. He can play both the point guard and shooting guard positions, giving the team flexibility in their lineups and allowing them to mix and match depending on the situation. Nunn’s ability to play off the ball and space the floor would also complement the Nets’ offensive system.

Nunn’s playmaking, scoring ability off the dribble, and versatility make him a potential option for the Brooklyn Nets to address their needs in the upcoming season.

Bench Depth

In the fierce and grueling battles of professional basketball, fatigue, and injuries can inevitably take their toll on even the most talented athletes. By introducing a well-rounded group of bench players, the Nets can ensure that their stars receive ample rest during games. These reinforcements would be equipped with the necessary skill sets and basketball IQ to seamlessly fill the void left by the starters. They should maintain the team’s competitive edge without experiencing significant drops in performance.

Moreover, the injection of depth into the Nets’ roster would provide their esteemed head coach with an array of tactical options. With a stronger bench, the coach gains the flexibility to experiment with different lineups and adapt to various opponent strategies. This enhanced versatility becomes particularly crucial during playoff scenarios. This is where the competition is fierce and every game demands meticulous adjustments. By expanding their roster with capable reserves, the Nets will possess a strategic advantage, enabling them to counteract opposing teams’ tactics and exploit matchups more effectively.

Additionally, a deeper bench empowers the Nets to navigate through the grueling regular season with greater ease. A deeper bench diminishes the risk of key injuries and promotes overall team health. This strategic approach can allow the Nets to maintain a high level of performance throughout the season and positions them favorably for postseason success.

Looking Ahead

In conclusion, the Brooklyn Nets have several areas that they need to address to improve their roster for the upcoming season. By adding more experienced players like Mo Bamba and Kendrick Nunn and adding depth to their roster, the Nets can position themselves as a playoff contender in the Eastern Conference.