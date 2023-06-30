While this is a weaker free agent class compared to those of years past, there is going to be a lot of movement in NBA Free Agency this year!

Between contract extensions and free agency deals being agreed upon, all of this summer's signings that you need to know will be updated below live as they get reported.

Here are all the new contracts that have been reported so far from around the NBA:

June 30:

6:00 p.m. ET. –

June 29:

8:09 p.m. ET. – The Sacramento Kings have agreed to a three-year, $54 million extension with Harrison Barnes. (Wojnarowski, ESPN)

June 28:

3:40 p.m. ET. – The Chicago Bulls have agreed to a three-year, $60 million extensions with Nikola Vucevic. (Charania, The Athletic)

June 25:

4:34 p.m. ET. – The Minnesota Timberwolves have agreed to a three-year, $42 million extension with Naz Reid. (Wojnarowski, ESPN)