It's finally happening. After years of sticking with the Portland Trail Blazers, star point guard Damian Lillard has officially requested a trade, per Adrian Wojnarowski's report. The request comes after months of speculation regarding the PG's future in Portland.

“ESPN Sources with@RamonaShelburne: Portland G Damian Lillard has requested a trade and the franchise is expected to work to accommodate him.”

Rumors about Damian Lillard's unhappiness in Portland aren't new: the Blazers star has long been involved in trade rumors. However, this year is really the first time those rumors felt… real. Lillard's patience with the team had to have been thin after all these seasons, and now, he's officially looking to go another direction.

Lillard will now be one of the top trade targets in the NBA after this request. Already, two teams are in the driver seat: the Brooklyn Nets and the Miami Heat are the reported top suitors for the Blazers star's services. The Heat's interest in Lillard is well-known at this point. However, the Nets jumping in as a top suitor is rather surprising.

Damian Lillard has played his entire career with the Trail Blazers, being selected by the Blazers with the 6th overall pick in 2012. For the longest time, Lillard was the poster child for team loyalty, staying with Portland through thick and thin. As he's entering the final years of his prime, though, it seems like Lillard longs for the chance to compete for a title. We'll see if Lillard gets his wish to be traded to the Heat.