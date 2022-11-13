Published November 13, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

After staying silent for days amid his suspension due to the antisemitic controversy he found himself in, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving finally speaks out to address the issue once again.

Since apologizing for his promotion of what many deem as an antisemitic film, Irving laid low from social media. He’s not entirely inactive, as he sent out a rather cryptic tweet after a meeting with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. Nonetheless, he hasn’t really talked about the issue that led to his suspension … at elast until Sunday.

On Twitter, Irving emphasized once again that he’s not being antisemitic or trying to spread hate speech–something he also pointed out in his apology. According to the Nets guard, he remains committed to spreading equality and vanquishing all kinds of hate towards one another.

“I was not put here on earth to participate in any religious/political wars or incite racial disharmony/prejudice within communities. We are all equal under the sun and I am here to participate in the building of an Equal world and follow the Word from the Most High/GOD/YAH,” Irving wrote.

Kyrie Irving remains out for the Nets despite having served the minimum five-game suspension the team handed him. Team owner Joe Tsai said on Saturday that the playmaker still has a lot of work to do in order to be reinstated, noting that he only apologized after he was suspended.

By the looks of it, Kyrie is really working hard to fulfill the requirements for his return. Kevin Durant also said after their game against the Los Angeles Clippers that his good friend is in “high” spirits amid his punishment, and that seems to really be the case.

It remains to be seen when Irving will be allowed to play again, but perhaps we can expect him to address the media soon after his latest comments.