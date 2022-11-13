Published November 13, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Kyrie Irving may still be suspended, but according to Kevin Durant, his good friend and Brooklyn Nets teammate is staying optimistic about his situation.

To recall, the Nets suspended Irving over his promotion of an antisemitic film, as well as for refusing to acknowledge and apologize for his mistake. After he was suspended, Irving quickly said sorry and took accountability for the controversy he started. However, despite that, he remains out and can only return once he fulfills the requirements for reinstatement that Brooklyn gave him.

Following the Nets’ 110-95 win against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, Durant provided an update on Irving as he shared that he’s been in contact with the All-Star guard. Despite all the issues surrounding the punishment, KD said that Irving is in good spirits and keeping his focus on one thing: returning to the team.

“His spirits is high. He’s looking forward to playing the game,” Kevin Durant said of Kyrie, per Barbara Barker of Newsday.

It will definitely be interesting to see when Kyrie Irving will be able to suit up again for the Nets … or whether or not he’ll have a chance to do so again. There have been rumblings around the league that he could have played his last game in Brooklyn, though those talks are only speculations at this point.

For what it’s worth, Irving is eligible to play on Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers since his five-game suspension ended Saturday. Nonetheless, he’ll remain sidelined until the Nets give him the greenlight to play.