Kyrie Irving just went through the NBA equivalent of being sent to the principal’s office. After a social media storm following the Brooklyn Nets star’s antisemitic film controversy, he sat down with league commissioner Adam Silver on Tuesday morning.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Irving and Silver had a “productive and understanding” meeting together as they work towards getting the Nets guard back to focusing on basketball.

The next morning, Kyrie Irving was his usual cryptic self, sending out a tweet with no words and just two emojis.

Fingers crossed to infinity? Sounds like a corny B-list movie about a small town love story. It could be Irving hoping that this starts a new streak of days wherein he stays out of the ire of the public eye. Knowing him, it could also be completely unrelated to his ensuing issues, too.

RECOMMENDED
kyrie irving, lebron james, brooklyn nets, los angeles lakers

LeBron James thinks Kyrie Irving’s suspension should be over

Erik Slater ·

Kevin Durant, Nets, Knicks

‘I’m always going to give them some s**t’: Kevin Durant’s message to Knicks fans after blowout win

Erik Slater ·

New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, Jalen Brunson

‘It’s not okay’: Jalen Brunson sounds off on Knicks’ futility vs. Kevin Durant, Nets

Angelo Guinhawa ·

Kyrie Irving was tasked to accomplish six steps before being cleared of his minimum five-game suspension. These were (1) apologizing over and condemning the movie he shared, (2) $500k donation to anti-hate causes, (3) + (4) to go through sensitivity and antisemitic training, (5) meet the leaders of the Anti-Defamation League plus Jewish leaders, and lastly (6) a sitdown with Joe Tsai likely as a final clearance before he gets to return.

Meeting with Adam Silver wasn’t included in the list outright, but it’s definitely a step in the right direction as far as getting through the rest of the list is concerned and getting back to helping the Nets on the basketball court.