By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

Published November 9, 2022

Updated 19 hours ago

Kyrie Irving just went through the NBA equivalent of being sent to the principal’s office. After a social media storm following the Brooklyn Nets star’s antisemitic film controversy, he sat down with league commissioner Adam Silver on Tuesday morning.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Irving and Silver had a “productive and understanding” meeting together as they work towards getting the Nets guard back to focusing on basketball.

Sources: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Kyrie Irving met this morning and the sides had a productive and understanding visit, paving the way for the Nets and their suspended star to work through his steps on a potential path forward. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 8, 2022

The next morning, Kyrie Irving was his usual cryptic self, sending out a tweet with no words and just two emojis.

Fingers crossed to infinity? Sounds like a corny B-list movie about a small town love story. It could be Irving hoping that this starts a new streak of days wherein he stays out of the ire of the public eye. Knowing him, it could also be completely unrelated to his ensuing issues, too.

Kyrie Irving was tasked to accomplish six steps before being cleared of his minimum five-game suspension. These were (1) apologizing over and condemning the movie he shared, (2) $500k donation to anti-hate causes, (3) + (4) to go through sensitivity and antisemitic training, (5) meet the leaders of the Anti-Defamation League plus Jewish leaders, and lastly (6) a sitdown with Joe Tsai likely as a final clearance before he gets to return.

Meeting with Adam Silver wasn’t included in the list outright, but it’s definitely a step in the right direction as far as getting through the rest of the list is concerned and getting back to helping the Nets on the basketball court.