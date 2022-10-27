The Brooklyn Nets head into Thursday’s matchup against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks looking to score just their second win in five games. It’s been a rough start for the Nets thus far, and they will need to start stacking up wins sooner or later.

Brooklyn’s sluggish start has been no fault of Kevin Durant, though. The former league MVP has been on an absolute tear to start the campaign, putting up averages of 32.3 points on 52.4 shooting, 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 2.0 blocks, while also connecting on 1.8 triples per game.

Be that as it may, NBA reporter Tim McMahon of ESPN pointed out one appalling stat that speaks the exact opposite of Durant’s contributions to his team thus far:

Small sample size, but still a shocking stat: Kevin Durant has the worst total plus-minus (-58) in the NBA so far this season.

That’s very hard to believe, actually. Then again, these are actual statistics we’re talking about, so you can’t really overlook the fact that the Nets are giving up a lot of points when KD is on the floor.

To be fair, this can’t all be on Durant. The Nets have lost by an average margin of 14.3 points in their three defeats (they won by just four points against the Toronto Raptors in their second game). I mean, Durant is doing everything he can to carry the load on offense, so the least he could expect from his teammates would be to help him out on the defensive end, right?