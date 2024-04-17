Ever since the launch of Tekken 8 version 1.03.01, we've seen the release of the fan-favorite Eddy Gordo. However, it hasn't been all rainbows and sunshine since his release.
Players have dealt with several issues such as the timing of Rage Arts and Heat Bursts. Other bugs involve characters overlapping each other without making direct contact causing players to unintentionally whiff hits. Last but not least, characters such as Azucena, Eddy, and Zafina have significant issues causing players to miss combos mid-match.
Thankfully, these bugs have caught the attention of Bandai Namco and the team recently announced that they're working on a new patch. The next update should resolve a total of six issues in Tekken 8.
Tekken 8 Patch 1.03.02
Bandai Namco recently posted the patch notes of the upcoming 1.03.02 update on Twitter.
Zafina Patch
According to Tekken 8's official Twitter page, Zafina's back dash will be shorter than expected due to animation data changes. Many players complained about her back dash and Tornado moves greatly affecting her combos in the current patch. With the back dash's animation being reduced, players can expect to hit more concise combos with Zafina again.
1) Zafina
Due to animation data changes, back dash distance is shorter than expected.
— 【公式】鉄拳8 ＠鉄拳プロジェクト (@TEKKEN_Project) April 9, 2024
Tornado, Rage Art, and Heat Burst Patch
Bandai Namco then addressed the adjustments they made for Tornado moves. Players will no longer have to worry about whiffing their combos or witnessing their characters not colliding despite overlapping each one.
While this is an important fix, the third issue is the highlight of the patch. The developers slightly changed the timing of Rage Arts and Heat Bursts. In patch 1.03.01, opposing players have time to get out of a sticky situation as they can change positions during the time freeze leading up to the rage and heat animations. The upcoming patch will resolve these issues.
3) Rage Art and Heat Burst
In specific situations, opponents are able to move during the time freeze animation before the activation of Rage Arts or Heat Bursts.
— 【公式】鉄拳8 ＠鉄拳プロジェクト (@TEKKEN_Project) April 9, 2024
Azucena and Eddy Gordo Patch
Before Eddy Gordo's return, Azucena was a menace whom everyone hated going up against, especially in Tekken 8's competitive play. Players found her to be a difficult match-up which led to many rage clips coming to the surface online.
Bandai Namco was aware of the challenges players faced when fighting her and implemented some balancing adjustments to her power. However, it appears that balancing the Peruvian MMA fighter wasn't enough. Bandai's Twitter page didn't clearly explain how they're going to make adjustments, but we can expect some changes to Azucena in the next patch.
It's only been a week since Eddy Gordo joined the Tekken 8 roster. With that in mind, character adjustments are inevitable for the capoeira master. It's no secret that fans of the franchise dislike going up against him which gives Bandai more reasons to make significant changes.
Based on their tweet, it's safe to assume they'll balance Eddy's Heat Dash. Eddy is known to be an aggressive archetype and has become a disgustingly painful matchup in online ranked. Given that he has a relatively easy moveset to master, we're fortunate that the developers considered making a few tweaks to his power level.
5)Eddy "Heat Dash"
– The ability to activate Heat Dash despite whiffing in specific circumstances
– The behavior of the opponent when Heat Dash is activated under certain circumstances and deviate from expectations
— 【公式】鉄拳8 ＠鉄拳プロジェクト (@TEKKEN_Project) April 9, 2024
Lastly, Eddy players will no longer worry about unintentionally dashing forward or back-dashing when using Tekken 8's capoeira master. This means we can expect more stable inputs and not worry about false misclicks. That should also address reported concerns regarding Eddy's hit box. That's going to be very vital for players who are maining Eddy on the ranked leaderboards.
6)Eddy "Dash and Back Dash"
The occurrence of unintended dashes or back dashes.
— 【公式】鉄拳8 ＠鉄拳プロジェクト (@TEKKEN_Project) April 9, 2024
