After months of waiting for the next Tekken 8 DLC character, Bandai Namco reveals Lidia Sobieska as the new challenger. This comes as great news for fans given how Lidia is a beloved character in the game. Many fans on social media, specifically Reddit, predicted the Polish fighter to be the next DLC character.
Lidia Sobieska will launch sometime this summer. Given how long it took for Eddy Gordo to come out since his character announcement, it's safe to assume Lidia will be out as soon as June.
Lidia Sobieska Character Origins
Lidia Sobieska is a Polish Karateka who also serves as her country's Prime Minister. Despite her love for the martial arts, Lidia had to follow in her father's footsteps given she was born into politics.
As time went by, Lidia's father died before her eyes. She witnessed her father's murder in the form of a helicopter explosion. This resulted in Lidia requesting Heihachi Mishima that she would withdraw from Poland's Tekken Force. Heihachi wasn't fond of the request and instead counter-offered her to cooperate with the Mishima Zaibatsu.
However, Heihachi also offered another solution to Lidia. He told the Prime Minister that if she had any objections, she could fight in the King of Iron Fist Tournament 7. Sobieska then entered the tournament intending to free Poland from the Zaibatsu's control.
Given her background in Karateka, Lidia is strong enough to hold her own in the tournament. She's a six-time world champion in Karate which further proves her worthiness to participate in the event.
Fast forward to the present day, Bandai Namco is yet to reveal Lidia Sobieska's intentions in Tekken 8. One thing is for sure, she's ready to duel once again with some of the fiercest competitors on the planet.
Gameplay
As of the time of this writing, Bandai Namco hasn't revealed any gameplay of Lidia yet. However, it's safe to assume that she'll more or less have the same moveset from Tekken 7. The only new moves fans need to watch out for is how the developers will incorporate her abilities with the Heat System.
Price
Lidia Sobieska will automatically be free for Playable Character Year 1 Pass holders. As for Standard Edition players, expect to pay the same amount as Eddy Gordo, which is approximately $8.
Otherwise, Standard Edition players have the option to upgrade to the Deluxe Edition which will give them access to the Playable Character Year 1 Pass. On top of that, pass holders will have three days of early access to Lidia by the time her launch date approaches.
Given the state of Tekken 8 at the moment, things aren't looking good. The addition of a new character could have some players come back, however, gameplay changes are what's needed to lure the fanbase back. Hopefully, Bandai will come up with fixes when Lidia launches this summer.
