After witnessing thousands of Tekken 8 matches in EVO Japan 2024, seven characters surprisingly didn't cut the top 64 players. What makes things more baffling is that some of the most competitive characters in Tekken's history are a part of this list.
Here's a full list of Tekken 8 characters who failed to make the top 64:
- Asuka
- Devil Jin
- Kazuya
- Leo
- Panda
- Paul
- Yoshimitsu
Asuka being part of this list comes as a shock. In Tekken 7, the tomboyish Kazama is the most used character with a total player count of 220.
Then there are the Mishima fighters like Devil Jin and Kazuya who also surprisingly failed to make the top 64. Throughout Tekken's competitive scene history, many pro players tend to fight their way to the top using a Mishima. Despite their high skill mastery, players utilizing the Mishimas are rewarded with positive results, hence their usage rate.
Honestly, some might expect Kazuya to at least make it as part of the top Tekken 8 characters. The menacing Mishima is a bit more powerful, especially with his devil form fully integrated as part of his moveset. Unlike in Tekken 7 where players need to wait for his rage to transform into the devil.
As for Devil Jin, some can argue that he's no longer the same character he once was. He practically has the same moveset as before but didn't exactly have any major changes or buffs added to his arsenal. Unlike Jin Kazama himself, he has some of the devil's power in his base form and hits harder than he previously did in the last installment of the game.
Looking at the Top 64 Tekken 8 Characters
After the events that took place throughout EVO Japan 2024 so far, it appears there is a new meta in Tekken. Gone are the days when the Mishima fighters took over the competitive scene. Some of the most used Tekken 8 characters in EVO are Dragunov, Feng, Hwoarang, and Victor.
Dragunov and Feng are slightly expected to take over Tekken 8's competitive scene. They previously took over Electric Clash 2024 as the most used characters during the tournament. Having them reign supreme in EVO isn't a shocker at all. A total of seven players in the top 64 used Feng while four others used Dragunov.
In second and third place among the most used characters are Hwoarang and Victor. There are a few factors why many players tend to use these two characters. One, they're both easy to use and don't require complicated button inputs to come up with solid combos. Second, they're both unpredictable and could cause their adversaries trouble once they establish a good fighting rhythm.
Victor ranked second place among the top 64 having six players use him, while five others used Hwoarang.
Here's a full list of Tekken 8 characters among the top 64:
- Feng
- Victor
- Hwoarang
- Dragunov
- Lili
- Bryan
- Azucena
- Claudio
- Jun
- JACK-8
- Kuma
- Alisa
- Law
- Nina
- Eddy
- Jin
- King
- Lars
- Xiaoyu
- Reina
- Leroy
- Lee
- Raven
- Steve
- Zafina
- Shaheen
EVO Japan 2024 Finals
Two days have passed since the commencement of EVO Japan 2024 and it's already the Finals in the Tekken 8 tournament. 1,250 participants did their best to fight for glory, however, only one can remain standing. The final round will feature the top 6 players, two of them fighting in the losers bracket while the other four clash for supremacy.
Fighting in the losers bracket are two Marshall Law players, Double and Mangja. The winner will be ranked 5th while the loser will be 6th.
In the top four are Chanel, Chikurin, Infested, and LowHigh. Here's the full matchup alongside their characters:
- Chanel (Alisa) vs. Chikurin (Lili)
- Infested (Nina) vs. LowHigh (Dragunov)
The two players participating in the losers bracket are already guaranteed a prize amount of $514.06. As for the top four, the prize money will vary depending on the placement. First place will receive the grand prize worth $6,425.79, second place will receive $2,891.60, third place with $1,606.45, and fourth place will get $899.61.
For more gaming news, be sure to check out ClutchPoints Gaming.