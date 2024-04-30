Before proceeding with this article, beware of spoilers in the Tekken 8's main story.
The Tekken 8 Season 1 trailer recently dropped and revealed a plethora of major updates soon coming to the game. Despite the negativity surrounding the game, Bandai Namco is doing its best to keep the fanbase happy. With these future updates, the developers are likely hoping to get the game's ratings back up.
Tekken 8 Season 1 Battle Balance
One of the game's current problems is the balance among fighters. It's no secret that some fighters hit harder than others, which kind of discourages players who don't use these heavy hitters. Bandai Namco aims to resolve these issues as they promised to restore the battle balance in Tekken 8 Season 1.
While the trailer didn't reveal much details about the balances, it's safe to assume that most fighters will hit as hard as the others. Doing so will undoubtedly make matchups more fair and less frightening, especially for the newbies of the game.
New Stage
The summer season is arriving soon and fighters wouldn't want to miss out on the summer heat. Tekken 8 Season 1 will introduce a new stage to the game come the year's hottest season.
The new stage is called Seaside Resort and could launch sometime in June onwards. The name of the stage speaks for itself. Fighters will do battle on a resort's beachfront.
New Mode
One of the many features players love when playing games is taking photos of random or beautiful moments in their gameplay. This summer, fans can take iconic photos of their heated battles in the brand-new Photo Mode.
Based on the trailer, players will have a variety of editing options to choose from. They can add filters and effects to make a picture more dramatic than intended. They can also reposition photos to add a more artistic touch to the fight scene.
New Chapter Coming to the Main Story
Out of all the free updates coming to Tekken 8 Season 1, a new chapter in the main story has to be the best incoming content. Players were left with a cliffhanger towards the end of the main story leaving fans craving for more. With many questions left unanswered, fans are wondering what could be next.
Looking at the Tekken 8 Season 1 trailer, it appears that the new chapter will involve an arc between Eddy Gordo and Nina Williams. Prior to Eddy's release in the game, his trailer showcased a special interaction between him and Nina. This left fans wondering what the issue between the two could be. The new chapter will surely answer all these questions.
There was also a glimpse of Jun Kazama's location. Jun was never physically found in the main story. She and her son Jin had a quick interaction towards the final battle between him and Kazuya. However, this interaction took place in what seemed to be within the depths of Jin's conscience. But with the trailer showing Jun lying down on a bed of bushes, Jin and his mother could finally reunite in person.
Lastly, it appears that Eddy will team up with Jin alongside Raven and Yoshimitsu. This could be related to Eddy's feud with Nina or it could be an entirely different storyline. Another assumption would be that Jin asked for help from Eddy, Raven, and Yoshimitsu to help him on a quest to fix another unresolved issue. Everything remains to be seen.
Lidia Sobieska is Coming to Tekken 8 Season 1
Towards the end of the Season 1 trailer, the developers revealed Lidia Sobieska as the next Tekken 8 DLC character. Fans can expect to play as her sometime this summer. Playable Character Year 1 Pass holders will have three days early access to Lidia near her launch date. Non-pass holders can purchase the Polish Prime Minister for approximately $8.
