Let's see if the Jets momentum can continue.

Zach Wilson and the New York Jets will try to show they’re for real when they visit the Miami Dolphins in Week 15. Whether Wilson can back up his breakout performance against the Houston Texans last week is among the Jets' bold Week 15 predictions for their AFC East clash with the Dolphins.

The Jets stunned the Texans, winning 30-6 in the rain at MetLife Stadium last week to end a five-game losing streak. The Jets defense was outstanding, allowing the Texans a minuscule 135 yards of total offense. And the offense erupted for 30 second-half points, only the second time they scored that many points in 13 games this season.

LOOK AT ZACH WILSON

pic.twitter.com/JBYJ3Gx9n8 — PFF (@PFF) December 10, 2023

Wilson played “the best game in his career,” coach Robert Saleh said. The 24-year-old returned from a two-game benching to complete 75 percent of his passes for 301 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He led the Jets to three offensive touchdowns after their offense had scored only two TDs in the previous five games.

Wilson won AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors. But now the quarterback and his team will step up in competition, facing the first-place Dolphins (9-4). Miami will be extra motivated after it was upset 28-27 by the Tennessee Titans in Week 14 to end a three-game winning streak.

That said, let’s examine several bold Jets predictions for their Week 15 game against the Dolphins.

Zach Wilson will make two costly turnovers for the Jets

Playing with confidence and riding the wave from his terrific start against the Texans, Wilson will again make several big-time plays this week. He will make a couple of dazzling off-script throws after using his legs to elude a relentless Miami pass rush. Wilson will throw for more than 250 yards and will get the Jets in the end zone twice this week, no small feat considering their offensive woes up until last Sunday.

THE #JETS GOT A TOUCHDOWN❗🔥🔥🔥 That was a great throw from Zach Wilson pic.twitter.com/Qw7Aor3gC9 — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) December 10, 2023

But this game won’t go as perfectly as it did a week ago for Wilson. He’s going to be sacked four times and will turn the ball over twice – fumbling after a Bradley Chubb sack and getting picked by Jalen Ramsay. The turnovers will be costly in a tight game.

The Jets defense will slow down Tyreek Hill, but struggle to stop Raheem Mostert

Miami has the No. 1 passing offense in the NFL and wide receiver Tyreek Hill already has 97 receptions and 12 TD catches. New York has the No. 2 passing defense, featuring three corners – Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed and Michael Carter II – coming off dominant performances against the Texans.

Hill will pass 100 receptions in this game and Jaylen Waddle will get his share, too. But the Jets won’t give up the big play to either and there will be times when Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa will be frustrated and knocked back on his rear end.

But the Jets defense will have a major frustration of their own Sunday. They will struggle to contain running back Raheem Mostart, who’s hurt them many times in the past and is closing in on 1,000 yards rushing this season. The Jets are not elite against the run and the Dolphins will exploit that with Mostert going off for a 100-yard game.

Greg Zuerlein will miss a critical field goal

Unfortunately for the Jets, it just feels like it’s past due for Greg Zuerlein to miss a field goal. He’s hit 22 straight and is a crazy good 27 of 28 this season.

The veteran is New York’s most consistent weapon on offense for a second consecutive season. But no one’s perfect. In a tight game, Zuerlein will miss a critical field goal along the way Sunday.

Jets keep it close but lose to Dolphins 20-17

There’s going to be a lot of good on both sides of the ball coming out of this game for the Jets. But the Dolphins are the better team, will have extra motivation after last week’s loss and face a difficult schedule in the final three games after this one.

In other words, the Dolphins can’t lose this game. And they won’t.

Dolphins 20 – Jets 17.