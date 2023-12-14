We're taking our talents to South Beach by sharing our NFL odds series while making a Jets-Dolphins prediction and pick.

The New York Jets will head to South Florida to face the Miami Dolphins. We're taking our talents to South Beach by sharing our NFL odds series while making a Jets-Dolphins prediction and pick.

The Jets defeated the Houston Texans 30-6 in Week 14. Initially, it was scoreless at halftime. But the Jets scored two touchdowns in the third quarter. Then, they ran away with it in the fourth quarter against a banged-up Houston team. Zach Wilson tossed for 301 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Bryce Hall rushed 10 times for 40 yards while garnering eight receptions for 86 yards and one score. Garrett Wilson caught nine passes for 108 yards. Overall, the Jets went 6 for 15 on third-down conversions. The offense racked up 347 total yards. Additionally, the defense held the Texans to 135 total yards. The Jets also stopped the Texans on all fourth-down attempts.

The Dolphins lost 28-27 to the Tennessee Titans in a shocker on Monday Night Football. Ultimately, they led 27-13 with 4:39 left. But the Titans stormed back with two touchdowns to stun the Fins. Overall, Tua Tagovailoa finished with 240 yards on 23 for 33 passing while fumbling the ball once. Raheem Mostert rushed 21 times for 96 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, De'Von Achane rushed seven times for 47 yards. Jaylen Waddle caught six passes for 79 yards, while Tyreek Hill had four catches for 61 yards. Sadly, Hill suffered an ankle injury and may not play this week against the Jets. The Fins went 4 for 13 on third-down conversions.

The Dolphins lead the all-time series 59-56-1. Also, they pounded the Jets 34-13 on November 24 at the Meadowlands. The Dolphins have won seven games in a row in this head-to-head series. Furthermore, they have gone 8-2 over the past 10 games in the head-to-head series. The Dolphins have defeated the Jets by an average of 8.28 points during the seven-game home winning streak.

Here are the Jets-Dolphins NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Jets-Dolphins Odds

New York Jets: +8.5 (-110)

Miami Dolphins: -8.5 (-110)

Over: 37.5 (-105)

Under: 37.5 (-115)

How to Watch Jets vs. Dolphins Week 15

Time: 1:01 PM ET/10:01 AM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread

The Jets are barely hanging on as they barely stay in the race. Unfortunately, things have been bleak since the start of the season, but they are still competing and will hope for a better result against the Dolphins.

Zach Wilson is dealing with a minor knee injury. Yet, he is expected to go as he has passed for 2,245 yards with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. Aaron Rodgers is practicing, but there is no word on if he can return this season. Meanwhile, Hall has been solid this season, rushing 147 times for 625 yards and two touchdowns while catching 52 receptions for 863 yards and three scores. Tyler Conklin has been decent, catching 46 passes for 506 yards, but he is still searching for his first touchdown of the season.

The defense has four playmakers that can turn a game on a dime. Significantly, Bruce Huff has been a solid pass rusher, notching seven sacks while also collecting 14 solo tackles. Jermaine Johnson has also contributed with 26 solo tackles and 6.5 sacks. Likewise, Quinton Jefferson has tallied 13 solo tackles and six sacks. Jordan Whitehead remains stout, with 35 solo tackles and four interceptions.

The Jets will cover the spread if they can run the ball and dominate the time of possession. Then, they need to stop Tagovailoa from having a good game.

Why The Dolphins Could Cover The Spread

The Dolphins suffered a setback on Monday Night Football. Regardless, they still hold the keys to their own destiny. The number-1 seed is still within reach as they trail the Baltimore Ravens by one game with four to play.

Tagovailoa is their leader, with 3,697 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Ultimately, he will need to do better than he did on Monday Night. Mostert has rushed 183 times for 924 yards and 16 touchdowns. Amazingly, he keeps getting into the endzone and has established himself as a megastar this season. Achane has rushed 63 times for 581 yards and seven touchdowns and also adds a dynamic flow to this team.

Hill has caught 97 passes for 1,542 yards and 12 touchdowns. Likewise, Waddle has caught 63 passes for 822 yards and three touchdowns. The Dolphins will need Waddle to do more, especially if Hill sits out.

The defense has four playmakers that can make life difficult for opponents. First, there is Christian Wilkins, who has tallied 26 solo tackles and 7.5 sacks. Zach Sieler has notched 24 solo tackles and 6.5 sacks. Also, Bradley Chubb has delivered 34 solo tackles and 6.5 sacks. The secondary remains excellent, with Jalen Ramsey patrolling it. So far, he has notched 10 solo tackles and three interceptions.

The Dolphins will cover the spread if Tagovailoa plays well. Then, they need to force the Jets to commit turnovers.

Final Jets-Dolphins Prediction & Pick

Even without Hill, the Dolphins will have too much for the Jets to overcome. Therefore, expect a 10-point game where the Dolphins finish off the season sweep.

Final Jets-Dolphins Prediction & Pick: Miami Dolphins: -8.5 (-110)