Zach Wilson shocked the world as he led the New York Jets to a 30-6 victory over the Houston Texans in Week 14.

The New York Jets must be wondering where has THIS Zach Wilson been the past three seasons?

In what Robert Saleh called “probably played the best game in his career,” Wilson led the Jets to a stunning 30-6 win against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

The 24-year-old quarterback completed 27-of-36 passes for 301 yards, two touchdowns and no picks. He was poised, made quick, smart decisions and also thrilled with several off-script completions when avoiding pass rushers.

It was everything the Jets dreamed about when they made Wilson the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft but had rarely seen in the 33 games he’s played. That he had a performance like this after being benched the previous two games for ineffective play is even more impressive. And that Wilson shook off reports that he was “hesitant” to return under center with the Jets and performed to this level just adds another layer to how special an afternoon this was at MetLife Stadium.

Garrett Wilson, for one, has often been frustrated with the quarterback’s poor play. But Wilson wasn't frustrated Sunday.

“I mean, he balled man, he balled,” the wide receiver said postgame. “He put it all out there, throwing dots in the rain. … Zach went crazy today.”

Though Zach Wilson was a massive part of the surprising win against the Texans, there’s more to the story as the Jets (5-8) ended a five-game losing streak.

Let’s examine a few other takeaways from the Jets’ Week 14 win against the Texans.

Jets playmakers Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson made big plays

Maybe it’s as simple as Zach Wilson got the ball into the hands of Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson consistently with time and space to make plays, but New York’s top two playmakers on offense looked the part Sunday.

Hall overcame a sore ankle and had 126 yards of total offense. He caught eight passes for 86 yards, including a three-yard TD reception in the fourth quarter that put the Jets up 21-6. He also rushed for 40 yards on 10 carries.

“The dude’s an absolute stud,” Zach Wilson said.

So, too, is Garrett Wilson. The reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year caught nine passes for a season-high 108 yards and broke Jets records for most receptions (159) and receiving yards (1,956) through his first two seasons. He still has four games left this season to add to those numbers.

Futile Jets offense finally breaks out

The Jets scored three offensive touchdowns for the first time this season. They had scored only two in the previous five games. When they scored TDs on consecutive drives in the third quarter to take a 14-0 lead, it was their largest lead this season. That was eclipsed by the 24-point differential in the final score.

New York totaled 347 yards of offense after not reaching 300 yards in six of its past seven games. The Jets had 20 first downs for only the sixth time this season. Last in the League in third-down conversion rate, the Jets were a solid 40 percent Sunday (6-15).

Jets double the lead on a Xavier Gipson touchdown run 😤 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/bXTJ1yYJhB — Jets Videos (@snyjets) December 10, 2023

Perhaps not so coincidentally, the Jets scored all 30 points and racked up most of their yardage in the second half when offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett finally opened things up. The change was highlighted by Zach Wilson’s strong performance and even a jet sweep touchdown by rookie Xavier Gipson.

Jets have market cornered with Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed, Michael Carter II

The Jets defense had another outstanding game Sunday, allowing the Texans 135 yards. That’s the fewest New York’s elite D has given up in a game this season. For sure, the miserable weather conditions had something to do with that total, but, hey, the lousy Jets offense had a big day, so no excuses for C.J. Stroud and Co.

Stroud was 10-for-23 for 91 yards in the air before being kayoed from the game in the fourth quarter on a Quinnen Williams hit. Quinnen, Bryce Huff, Solomon Thomas and top pick Will McDonald IV each had a sack. But it was the cornerbacks who stole the show on the Jets defense.

"No matter who we play, we're gonna shut 'em out. It's just our mindset, we feel like we're the best." D.J. Reed spoke with @JeaneCoakley about the defense's play and their ability to come on top against elite quarterbacks (Peep that big smile at the end😁) pic.twitter.com/aUaWtO8J7q — Jets Videos (@snyjets) December 10, 2023

Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed and Michael Carter II combined for six passes defended, three by Reed, two by Gardner and one for Carter. Two of Reed’s pass break ups were on fourth down. They also had nine tackles, including one for a loss by Gardner.

Though Stroud was missing his top two receivers, the three Jets corners dominated this game in their best collective performance of the season.