Saquon Barkley is about to hit free agency after the New York Giants decided not to stick him with the franchise tag. The star running back is one of the best players available and should have plenty of interested suitors in free agency. One such team could be a squad that he has seen a lot of in his career—the Dallas Cowboys.
The Cowboys ditched Ezekiel Elliot ahead of last season and got a solid campaign out of Tony Pollard. But they still have to fill out their backfield again. There are some rumblings about them going after Barkley, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.
“Then there are some people in the league who believe the Cowboys will pursue Saquon Barkley. We shall see on that,” Fowler reported. “The Giants are still in the mix on a potential re-sign but are also looking at other options, such as Tony Pollard and Austin Ekeler.”
Barkley has been increasingly linked to the Philadelphia Eagles in recent days, another one of the Giants' rivals. It would be very strange for Giants fans to see the face of their team leave for a hated rival, but that currently seems to be a possibility, if not a likelihood. Although it may be a massive risk to sign him to a long-term deal, Barkley would be an upgrade over most running backs in the NFL.
While the mileage on Barkley's legs will make potential suitors a bit wary, his dual-threat talent is immense. He's still just 27 years old and has played 30 games over the last two seasons.