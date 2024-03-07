Since being selected 2nd overall by the New York Giants in the 2018 NFL Draft, Saquon Barkley has been (when healthy) one of the most productive and electric running backs in the entire NFL. But in fairness, that's precisely what was expected of him while he was at Penn State. If ever there were a sure thing at running back, it was Barkley, a fast, powerful, and dynamic presence out of the backfield who many thought had a chance to re-establish the importance of the running back position.
Barkley may have fallen short of those lofty outside hopes and expectations, but as he's about to hit free agency heading into his seventh season in the NFL, Saquon is arguably the best available prize at running back — all due respect to Josh Jacobs, Derrick Henry, Austin Ekeler and Tony Pollard. And even though the NFL continues to trend in a direction where the value of the three-down, bell-cow back is diminishing by the year, there should still be plenty of suitors pursuing someone who is undoubtedly one of the most talented offensive weapons in the league.
So who are those expected suitors, and what can Barkley be expected to bring to the table for each of those teams?
Chicago Bears
Ryan Poles and the Chicago Bears enter free agency with plenty of money to spend and an incentive to put together the kind of contender that Bears fans have been waiting decades for. Some of the key pieces are already in place, and one is expected to arrive as the 1st overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. But before the coronation of Caleb Williams, Poles and co. will have work to do in free agency. Barkley, who will likely make between $8 and $10 million annually on his next deal, could fit nicely in a Bears offense that is still a little light in the running back room.
As things stand right now, the Bears backfield includes Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson, who combined for 963 yards and four touchdowns on 213 carries last season. That's certainly a workable backfield, but for a team with legitimate playoff aspirations in 2024, there's reason to believe they could and should upgrade there. With Justin Fields on his way out — Fields rushed for 1,800 yards and 12 touchdowns the last two seasons, leading Chicago in rushing yards in both 2022 and 2023 — and D'Onta Foreman unlikely to return after playing sparingly last season and averaging fewer than 4 yards per carry for the first time in his NFL career, the Bears will at least need to add some depth, even if the offense should open up more with Caleb Williams at quarterback. Why not swing for the fences and bring Barkley in to join Williams, DJ Moore, and rookie standout wide receiver X, and whoever else the Bears bring in this offseason?
Houston Texans
After Dameon Pierce's promising rookie campaign in 2022, he was an afterthought in 2023, falling behind Devin Singletary on the depth chart after watching his yards per carry plummet from 4.3 in his rookie season to 2.9. Meanwhile, Singletary is a free agent, and while it's possible that Houston would opt to go the route of re-signing Singletary or someone of his stature, they could instead take a look at Barkley, who would be a great piece to add to the dynamic offense already being built in H-Town.
Barkley has at least 1,200 yards from scrimmage in four of the five seasons he's played at least 13 games, and over 40 receptions in all five of those seasons. You're telling me that Barkley wouldn't be a welcome weapon for CJ Stroud to work with?
Dallas Cowboys
The old, if you can't beat 'em, join 'em. Since being drafted by the Giants, Saquon Barkley has an 0-10 record against Dallas and has only hit the 100-yard rushing mark in two of those ten games. I don't hold this against Barkley. If you've watched enough Giants football, you know that in most cases, if you could successfully take Barkley out of the game early, there wasn't a counter-punch that the Giants had ready. It's a big reason why, despite the success he's had, Saquon actually hasn't lived up to the hype. But imagine him playing for a team like Dallas…
Last year, the Cowboys had the NFL's most prolific offense in the regular season, despite the fact that Tony Pollard, with all sorts of preseason hype, had a so-so first — and likely only season — as the lead back in Dallas. Pollard, like Barkley, is a free agent, and it looks like it's unlikely that a reunion is in the works. So I ask, why not simultaneously improve your own team, do damage to a division rival, and hope that whatever miles are left on Saquon Barkley's odometer are enough to help Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb carry you at least a round further than you got last year?