The New York Giants reportedly are not going to use the franchise tag for running back Saquon Barkley for the second year in a row, meaning that he will hit the free agent market, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
The Giants used the franchise tag on Saquon Barkley last offseason, and could have used it again, which would have meant the running back would get just over $12 million for the 2024 season. Instead, Barkley will hit the open market and be free to negotiate with all 32 teams.
Reporting over recent weeks indicates that the Giants will still try to retain Barkley on a long-term deal, but only time will tell if that will happen.
More to come on this story.
