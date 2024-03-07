The Philadelphia Eagles could pursue star running back Saquon Barkley in NFL free agency, according to Howard Eskin of SPORTS RADIO 94WIP.
“I didn't believe, but I checked it and they do have interest in Saquon Barkley,” Eskin said. “I think they're trying to work on something that would not be fully guaranteed. He's not going to get—a ton. I think they're looking for a running back that can also catch the football.”
Barkley, 27, has spent his entire career with the New York Giants thus far. He is fresh off a 2023 season that saw him record 962 rushing yards and six touchdowns across 14 games. Barkley added 280 yards and four touchdowns through the air.
Eagles will have competition in potential Saquon Barkley pursuit
A number of teams make sense as potential landing destinations in free agency for the star running back. The Chicago Bears were most recently mentioned as a possible suitor.
The Eagles will have plenty of competition if they do indeed attempt to pursue Barkley this offseason. He is a proven running back who can elevate a team's rushing attack. His veteran prowess is important, but Barkley still features the ability to excel on the field.
The Eagles are expected to be linked to different running backs around the NFL world as well. Philadelphia started the 2023 season strong but struggled as the campaign continued. They were surprisingly eliminated early in the playoffs and the Eagles need to address concerns on their roster.
So do you think the Eagles should try to sign Saquon Barkley? Would he be able to help Philadelphia get back on track and make a Super Bowl run in 2024? It will be fascinating to see whether or not this rumor comes to fruition.