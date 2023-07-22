The sale of the Washington Commanders is now complete, and many around the NFL couldn't be happier to be rid of former owner Dan Snyder. The franchise was mired in controversy under his stewardship, and commissioner Roger Goodell and the other 31 team owners don't have to worry about Snyder's actions from this point forward.

Snyder received a boatload of money for parting company with the franchise. as the sale price was $6.05 billion. A group headed by Josh Harris that includes former NBA great Magic Johnson will lead the team from this point forward.

Goodell and the league hit Snyder with a steep bill upon leaving the owners' club. The tab was $60 million, and $27 million was to reimburse the league for legal fees paid by the NFL.

Snyder bought a franchise in 1999 that was one of the league's show pieces. That is not the team that has been turned over to the Harris group.

Under Snyder, the franchise faced allegations involving Washington's workplace culture, charges of sexual harassment and financial improprieties, and investigations by Congress, the NFL and multiple state attorneys general. The team also became a consistent loser, recording a mark of 164-220-2 under Dan Snyder.

Harris says the priority is changing the team's culture.

“A lot of stuff happened that was unfortunate,” Harris said. “We're focused on changing the culture. It's about creating a management team that doesn't look the same. It's about zero tolerance on ethically challenged behavior. When you own a sports team in a city, everyone looks at what you do.