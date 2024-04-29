As the countdown to the 2024 NFL season ticks away, Jayden Daniels, a quarterback celebrated for his riveting college career, is capturing widespread attention. With his dynamic athleticism and keen field awareness, Daniels enters Washington as the Commanders' top draft pick. His prowess in altering the course of games with both precise throws and agile runs positions him as an invaluable dual-threat quarterback in the modern NFL landscape.
Jayden Daniels' Career So Far
Since his initial snaps at Arizona State, Daniels has proven to be an extraordinary athlete. He exhibits remarkable speed and agility. These make him the premier quarterback in this draft class when it comes to mobility and as a rushing threat. Daniels combines his athletic talents with a veteran-like approach to the game. He remains poised under pressure, evident from both his refined footwork and his fearless attitude amidst defensive onslaughts. Additionally, Daniels is adept at making quick and accurate decisions. However, he sometimes risks passes into tight coverage.
Sure, Daniels excels at long-range passing, where he can place deep throws perfectly to moving targets. Still, his arm strength and accuracy vary more in shorter throws. At times, his passes lack the velocity needed to pierce through tight spaces. His short to mid-range accuracy can also be inconsistent, particularly when he is thrown off rhythm or must delay his throw.
Despite these inconsistencies, Daniels' overall potential as a draft pick is highly promising. He brings a seasoned presence to the pocket and stands out as the most athletic quarterback in his class. Yes, his average arm might constrain his ultimate potential. That said, his talent base is too solid to ignore. Daniels would thrive in an offensive scheme that emphasizes his strengths in running and deep-field passing. As such, he has drawn parallels to players like Jalen Hurts.
Fit with the Commanders
Regarded as one of the draft's most NFL-ready talents, Daniels could potentially start from day one. Of course, Commanders Coach Dan Quinn has yet to confirm his immediate role. Originally from San Bernardino, California, Daniels is a refined passer with the ability to make significant plays on the ground. However, he is primarily recognized for his passing. Yes, he may not possess the elusive agility of a quarterback like Lamar Jackson. That said, his straight-line speed and ability to navigate the field are highly praised.
On the flip side, concerns about Daniels' durability linger. His slender build is atypical for a quarterback expected to go early in the first round. In addition, his aggressive playing style raises questions about his long-term health. LSU's Coach Brian Kelly highlighted that NFL teams are particularly curious about whether Daniels will avoid unnecessary hits. This aspect of his game could be crucial for his success and longevity in the league.
Here we'll look at the three pro player comparisons for top 2024 NFL Draft prospect Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders.
Jalen Hurts
Though comparisons to Lamar Jackson are common due to Daniels' agility and speed, a more precise comparison might be Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles. Hurts, like Daniels, demonstrated potential early in his collegiate career at Alabama. He ultimately transferred to Oklahoma where he achieved stardom and finished as a Heisman runner-up. Both quarterbacks excel in minimizing turnovers. That's a trait that underscores their disciplined approach to the game.
Daniels, in particular, boasts an exceptional record against turnovers. He had the lowest turnover-worthy play rate among all Power Five quarterbacks with substantial game time since 2014. His trajectory resembles Hurts in terms of their ability to maintain low-risk, efficient passing while utilizing their mobility to challenge defenses effectively. Should Daniels continue to develop his passing game, especially deep throws, he could mirror Hurts’ ascendancy in the NFL.
Randall Cunningham
Daniels also shares traits with Randall Cunningham. This is particularly true in terms of physical attributes and playing style. Cunningham was known for his extraordinary athleticism during his time with the Eagles. He often leveraged his mobility to enhance his playmaking ability. Like Cunningham, Daniels possesses a unique blend of height and speed. However, he needs to manage the physical demands of the NFL to maximize his career longevity. If Daniels can adapt and stay healthy, his dynamic play could make him as exhilarating to watch as Cunningham was in his prime.
Robert Griffin III
Another insightful comparison is with Robert Griffin III. His rookie season captivated NFL fans with his dual-threat capabilities. While RGIII was an excellent runner, his arm strength was not his most touted attribute, much like Daniels. Daniels shares RGIII's ability to effectively execute designed runs and deliver deep passes accurately. These were traits that made RGIII a standout performer in his early years. As Daniels steps into the NFL, his skill set offers the potential to replicate the kind of impact RGIII had. Of course, that's provided he navigates his career with an emphasis on durability and adaptability.
As Jayden Daniels approaches his professional debut, the echoes of past greats like Jalen Hurts, Randall Cunningham, and Robert Griffin III resonate as beacons of what could be possible. His blend of athleticism, precision, and strategic playmaking positions him as a promising talent poised to make a significant impact in the NFL.