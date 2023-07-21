Washington Commanders fans are finally rejuvenated with excitement as Josh Harris takes over as the franchise's 4th principal/majority owner. Most notably, he relieves the Washington organization and fanbase from Dan Snyder, who authored one of the worst ownership tenures in NFL history.

Commanders fans gathered at FedEx Field Friday, one day after NFL owners approved the sale of the franchise to Josh Harris, making his ownership official. They cheered on their new owner exclaiming, “Thank you, Josh!” per Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.

Harris is a Maryland native and went to Wharton School and Harvard Business School before building up his wealth by establishing a private equity firm with two colleagues. His successful firm earned him enough to purchase the Commanders with a team of investors for $6.05 billion dollars, the largest total spent to buy a professional sports franchise.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Harris is also part of a team which purchased the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers in 2011 and the NHL's New Jersey Blue Devils in 2013. He previously tried to purchase the Denver Broncos, but lost out to Rob Walton.

Josh Harris is now tasked with trying to restore the Commanders back to their glory days when they won three Super Bowl Championships over a decade span. He will have to undo much of the harm and toxicity created by previous owner Dan Snyder, who led a culture consisting of workplace harassment, poor stadium infrastructure, and refusing to change their offensive team name for way too many years. The Commanders also only won two playoff games during Snyder's 23 year tenure as owner, making the franchise one of the least successful since he took over in 1999.