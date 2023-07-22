New Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris said at an introductory press conference his ownership group is focusing on “changing the culture” of the franchise. Via ESPN's John Keim:

“A lot of stuff happened that was unfortunate,” Harris said. “We're focused on changing the culture. It's about creating a management team that doesn't look the same. It's about zero tolerance on ethically challenged behavior.

“Everyone who works at the team…they're a reflection on [the fans]. It's all about culture. We're very intentional about culture.”

NFL owners unanimously approved the sale of the Commanders from former owner Dan Snyder to Harris Thursday. Harris' partners include NBA legend Magic Johnson, who commented on a potential name change for the team.

“I think everything is on the table, especially after this year,” Johnson said. “We'll see where we are with the name, but I can't say that right now.”

By NFL rules, a team has to wait five years before it can change the name. However, there is an exception if a team has a new owner.

The Commanders changed their name from the Redskins in Feb. 2022. Harris continued to focus on what he can do to connect with Washington's fan base.

“It's not about how I feel, it's about how the city feels about all this stuff,” Harris said when asked if he liked the name. “We're going to look at everything and see where we are, but those are our three priorities right now (the season, community involvement and improving fan experience).”

The Commanders finished fourth in arguably the best division in the NFL this past season, the AFC East, with an 8-8 record. Washington is looking to qualify for the postseason after it has missed it the last two years.