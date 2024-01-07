Rumors suggest the Titans will hold a meeting with Mike Vrabel to determine his future with the franchise.

There are plenty of head coaching rumors floating around the NFL right now and one team to pay attention to is the Tennessee Titans. As of now, Mike Vrabel's future isn't quite clear and it sounds like the franchise may make a decision sooner, rather than later.

There have been rumblings the Titans plan to keep Vrabel as head coach. Despite that, the team plans to have meetings about the future of the coaching staff, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. That could mean Tennessee wants to discuss Mike Vrabel's future with the team, or other coaching positions on the coaching staff needs changing.

“Despite speculation that the Titans are not expected to undergo significant change this offseason, there are expected to be organizational meetings between coach Mike Vrabel and the team's decision-makers to determine whether any notable changes will be made, league sources told ESPN.”

The offensive and defensive coordinators for the Titans have been lackluster in recent years. So, there's a strong chance the meetings will focus on those areas. But rumors still suggest Mike Vrabel might be willing to move on, or the team will want to look for a new head coach. Even though Vrabel has openly admitted to wanting to stay in Tennessee.

“There are people around the league who think that either Vrabel would be open to be moved to another team or that the Titans would be open to moving him — maybe both. Vrabel publicly has said he wants to remain in Tennessee, but others have wondered how content he is.”

Considering the Titans aren't participating in the playoffs this season, we should know the team's decision relatively quickly. Look for the franchise to finalize it's decision shortly after Week 18.