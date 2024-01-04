The Tennessee Titans could lose their coach Mike Vrabel to an AFC rival at some point if the rumor mill is correct.

The Tennessee Titans have a roster packed full of well known players, some of which are household names. The team's coach Mike Vrabel is also one of them among diehard NFL and football fans in general.

Recently, signs have appeared that Vrabel's team may be on its way to a total reset. Franchise star Derrick Henry hinted that he may want to leave the Titans. Vrabel has continued to fight amid a losing season, dropping a fiery NSFW take on losing.

The Titans reside firmly in the cellar of the American Football Conference with a 5-11 record, on par with the Los Angeles Chargers and slightly better than the New England Patriots for the worst record in the AFC. Now the rumor mill has taken aim at Coach Vrabel's future with the team, or lack of a future, potentially.

Titans' Vrabel a Possibility for Patriots Job?

According to ESPN reporter Dan Graziano, the former Ohio State Buckeyes and New England Patriots defensive madman and NFL star Vrabel could potentially be a candidate for the New England Patriots job at some point in the future.

The Patriots may decide to part ways with Head Coach Bill Belichick sometime soon. That could pave the way for two former star Belichick linebackers, Jerod Mayo and Vrabel, to become his successor.

‘Vrabel to the Pats' Scenario Revealed

The latest rumor centers around a possible Vrabel return to New England.

“I don't have any hard intel on it, but there are people who speculate that Vrabel could, at some point, want to try it somewhere else,” Graziano said. “And he was in Foxborough earlier this season to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame for his contributions as a player.

It could come down to Vrabel vs. another Patriots star linebacker from years gone by.

“If the New England job does come open, and if it doesn't go to presumed Belichick successor Jerod Mayo, a lot of people are going to want to connect Vrabel with that job. I'm with you — I don't think Tennessee has any intention of letting him go. But if — hypothetically — he went to the Titans and said he wanted to go, yeah, I could see them working out a trade.”