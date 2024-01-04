Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel speaks on the team leading the NFL in players used for the third consecutive season

The Tennessee Titans have achieved a feat no team wants, having now led the NFL for the third straight year in players used during a season. Tennessee has already used 83 players because of the amount of injuries their team has sustained. The Titans currently have 17 players on Injured Reserve, which is second in the NFL behind the Houston Texans.

These injuries have become an unfortunate trend for the Titans, who continue to have one of the most injury-plagued rosters. In 2021, the Titans set the record for most players used in a season with 91, and then used 86 in 2022, John Glennon of the Nashville Post. While the Titans still had success in 2021 with all the injuries — they earned the AFC's No. 1 seed that year — Tennessee has had back-to-back losing seasons since.

Coach Mike Vrabel addressed the amount of injuries ahead of the Titans' week 18 matchup versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“We don't ever want to put our players in any sort of harm's way,” Vrabel said. “I mean, the injuries that have occurred to the quarterbacks are unfortunate. We know nothing good comes from when a quarterback gets hit. So, again, we'll have an opportunity to at some point in time discuss all those [injuries], and certainly want to do everything that we can to avoid soft-tissue injuries,” via Glennon.

The Titans have seen injuries to key players including quarterbacks Ryan Tannehill and Will Levis, defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons and wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine among others. It's no wonder that the Titans have had a hard time winning the past two seasons with all these injuries preventing the chance for continuity.