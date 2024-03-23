The Tennessee Titans have their new cornerback, and it comes from a pretty good place. L'Jarius Sneed, the Kansas City Chiefs' star cornerback, was traded to Tennessee after being given the franchise tag. Sneed was one of the most coveted corners in the market, thanks to his ability to lock down opposing wide receivers.
After the Titans' trade, it's fair to wonder which other teams tried to acquire Sneed. Surely, after Sneed was tagged by the Chiefs, teams were vying for the star cornerback's services, right? Well, a report by Dianna Russini revealed which teams were looking to trade for the cornerback. These teams include the Minnesota Vikings, the New England Patriots, and the Indianapolis Colts.
“Teams that poked around over the last few weeks on Sneed included the Vikings, Patriots, and Colts. The Titans stayed in contact with the Chiefs and found ways to get it done, including the new contract that is expected.”
Sneed's exit from the Chiefs
L'Jarius Sneed played a pivotal role in the Chiefs' second consecutive Super Bowl title. With the offense ailing at times, it was the defense that carried Kansas City through the playoffs. Sneed, in particular, was tasked with defending some of the best wide receivers in the league. From Tyreek Hill to Stefon Diggs to Deebo Samuel, Sneed did an excellent job locking down the offense.
However, Sneed was due a new contract in the offseason. With Kansas City paying Chris Jones the big bucks, they elected to slap the franchise tag on their star cornerback. The tag was also a means of finding a potential trade partner if they are unable to agree to an extension with Sneed. The Titans swooped in to snag Sneed, but the Chiefs were ready to keep the cornerback had trade talks fizzled out.
“The Titans and Chiefs almost had the trade for L'Jarius Sneed done on Tuesday March 12th. Both sides worked on trade compensation and it was almost complete by the afternoon. Titans kept working on it and the Chiefs let is play out while always being fine with keeping Sneed.”
Sneed and his potential landing areas
The group of teams that were interested in L'Jarius Sneed seems fascinating, to say the least. The Vikings had a solid defense last season, but they might've been looking for a potential upgrade at cornerback. As for the Patriots, defense has always been their calling card, and that's still true with Jerod Mayo. Sneed with the Patriots would've been interesting, at the very least.
The Colts were the other team interested in L'Jarius Sneed. Indianapolis had a dire need at cornerback, and the Chiefs CB would've been the perfect addition for the team. Thankfully for the Titans, the team was able to work out a deal with the Chiefs before Indianapolis was able to finalize their own.
Titans' outlook for 2024
The Titans face a gargantuan task next season. With the ascent of the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee doesn't have the same hold on the AFC South as they did before. They're arguably the worst team in the division right now.
Sneed certainly helps improve the Titans' defense. They've always had a great pass-rush, but having an elite cornerback who can lock down wide receivers in coverage is the perfect addition. How much that impacts Tennessee's chances though, remains to be seen.
There's more questions around the Titans' offense next season. How good will Tennessee be with Will Levis under center… and without Derrick Henry? It will be fascinating to see how the team contends with the sudden influx of competitors in the AFC South.