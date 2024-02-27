The Kansas City Chiefs are reloading their roster ahead of NFL Free Agency. Most notably, Kansas City has a tough decision to make on star cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, who could be moved in a trade. KC is allowing him to talk to other teams but is prepared to use a franchise tag on him, per Jeremy Fowler.
The Chiefs want to keep L'Jarius Sneed but are open to a trade
Sneed will have a demanding market as he enters the 2024 NFL Free Agency period. He was vital to Kansas City's successful 2023-24 campaign. The 28-year-old amassed 60 solo tackles, two interceptions, and 14 passed defended during the regular season.
Sneed continued his outstanding defensive leadership in the playoffs. His shining moment came during the AFC Championship against the Baltimore Ravens. Sneed forced a fumble on Ravens receiver Zay Flowers and turned the momentum of the game.
Of course, Kansas City won the matchup and was the eventual Super Bowl 58 champion.
The Chiefs recognize Sneed's value to their team but want to make sure they pay him reasonably to keep the rest of their roster intact. Moreover, Kansas City can still trade him if they exercise their franchise tag on him.
The savvy cornerback will have plenty of options in free agency. Yet, he voiced his desire to stay with Kansas City in early February.
“I would love to be back. I don't want to go anywhere,” Sneed told ESPN. However, he understands the business side of the NFL and is embracing the free agency process.
As the offseason gets underway, it will be interesting to see the final stance the Chiefs take on L'Jarius Sneed.