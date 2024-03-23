The Kansas City Chiefs have long been rumored to potentially trade star cornerback L'Jarius Sneed. On Friday night, the deal is finally in motion. Kansas City is finalizing a deal to send Sneed to the Tennessee Titans, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Kansas City will receive a 2025 third-round pick for Sneed. Furthermore, the two teams will swap seventh-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. Sneed will sign a four-year contract worth $19 million per year, according to Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz. The contract carries a total guarantee of $55 million.
L'Jarius Sneed entered the league as a fourth-round pick in 2020. He emerged during the 2023 season as one of the best shutdown corners in the NFL. He covered the opposing top receiver in 65% of his snaps during the year. Sneed allowed one receiver — Raiders star Davante Adams — to catch more than two passes. Furthermore, he didn't allow a touchdown as the nearest defender in coverage.
Titans continue offseason shakeup
This is the latest in an offseason of activity for Tennessee. The Titans have reworked their roster in an effort to contend in the 2024 NFL season. In fact, this is not the team's first move to address the cornerback position. Tennessee signed Chidobe Awuzie to a three-year, $36 million contract in NFL Free Agency.
Tennessee has addressed needs on both sides of the ball this offseason. On offense, they added wide receiver Calvin Ridley on a massive four-year contract. They have also added offensive lineman Lloyd Cushenberry and running back Tony Pollard to the roster.
The Titans finished the 2023 season 6-11. It's the second consecutive losing season for the Titans after a run of six straight winning seasons. With these moves, Tennessee is gearing up for a return to the playoffs. And they could become a serious contender for the AFC South.
Chiefs free up cap space
The Chiefs signed superstar defensive tackle Chris Jones to a massive extension earlier in the offseason. It seemed likely Kansas City would trade Sneed as a result. A few suitors floated around, including the Detroit Lions and the Indianapolis Colts. The Lions traded for Carlton Davis III while the Colts remained involved.
Trading Sneed to the Titans is certainly a blow for the Colts, who must contend against him in the AFC South. That said, the move has financial benefits for the Chiefs. Kansas City will free up around $19.8 million in cap space once the trade becomes official.
Kansas City can now look to the free agent market to sign a replacement. There are a few veteran options on the market for the defending Super Bowl champions. Former Colts corner Stephon Gilmore remains on the market. Former Dolphins star Xavien Howard is also searching for a new team.
In any event, the Chiefs now have some flexibility. And they pick up some draft picks that could be used in a potential trade if they decide to go that route. It'll certainly be interesting to see how the Chiefs go about replacing L'Jarius Sneed after this trade with the Titans.