The Jets reportedly didn't think highly enough of Joe Flacco.

When New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers went down with a torn Achilles tendon on the first drive of the 2023 NFL season, head coach Robert Saleh turned to former first-round draft pick Zach Wilson. But the team reportedly could have had Joe Flacco if it had thought highly enough of him.

According to The Athletic, the Jets contacted several veteran NFL quarterbacks, including Carson Wentz, Colt McCoy, and retired Kansas City Chiefs backup Chad Henne. Flacco was also available; the then-38-year-old quarterback, who played parts of the last three seasons with the Jets, was famously helping his wife shuttle his children to school as a free agent. But the Jets apparently thought Wilson would be a better option than any of the veterans, Flacco included.

“Joe Flacco, who was with the Jets for parts of three seasons from 2020-22, was available, but key decision-makers inside the building didn’t think Flacco would be an upgrade, according to league sources,” The Athletic reported.

Joe Flacco leads Browns to playoffs

Flacco ultimately signed with the Cleveland Browns in November after Cleveland starting quarterback Deshaun Watson underwent season-ending shoulder surgery. When the Browns, who won games with three different starting quarterbacks before Flacco, turned to the former Ravens captain, Cleveland became one of the best stories of the season.

After losing his first Browns start against the Los Angeles Rams, Flacco led Cleveland to four consecutive victories, including a 37-20 win over the Jets on Dec. 28 in which he passed for 309 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. By that game, Wilson had been benched, demoted to third on the depth chart, promoted to starter again, and knocked out for the rest of the season with a concussion. Trevor Siemian started the game against Cleveland, throwing for 261 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

With Flacco at the helm, the Browns finished the season 11-6 and clinched just their second playoff berth since 2002. Flacco also began being discussed as possibly the only realistic option to win NFL Comeback Player of the Year aside from the Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin.

Unfortunately for Flacco and the Browns, they were no match for the young and hungry Houston Texans in the wild-card round. Houston won 45-14 in a rematch of the regular season as Flacco threw back-to-back interceptions that were returned for touchdowns.

The Jets, despite unrealistic hope Rodgers would make an unprecedented return by the end of the season from his injury, finished the year 7-10. As the starter of 11 games, Wilson went 4-7 and passed for 2,271 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He also led the league in fumbles lost with seven.