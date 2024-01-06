The Browns reward Joe Flacco an extra $75,000 despite sitting him on the bench in Week 18.

The Cleveland Browns have already clinched a playoff spot and many are thanking Joe Flacco for it. The veteran quarterback has been surprisingly great since signing with the team. So much so, that the franchise is rewarding him an extra $75,000 despite sitting him on the bench against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Cleveland originally gave Joe Flacco a $75,000 incentive in his contract for every game he plays. However, he's not going to play in Week 18. So, as a result, the Browns are going out of their way and paying Flacco the money as a bonus thanks to his valiant efforts this season, according to Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk.

“Flacco's deal includes a $75,000 incentive for each game he plays at least 50 percent of the Browns' offensive snaps and the Browns win. Flacco will rest in Sunday's regular-season finale to be healthy for the playoffs, but the Browns converted that incentive to a $75,000 roster bonus for being on the 53-player roster. So Flacco gets the money, even though he won't play and regardless of whether the Browns win.”

This is just a great way for a team to reward its players. Flacco has been balling out and has played a large role in the team's success. It makes sense why Cleveland felt the need to reward their veteran quarterback.

Joe Flacco originally signed a contract with the Browns due to the amount of injuries the team has suffered this season. Cleveland originally hoped Deshaun Watson would lead the way, but his season-ending injury made that impossible.

The quarterback situation in Cleveland is going to be one to watch during the upcoming offseason. But based on the contract Watson signed, it's safe to say the Browns will want him starting once he's healthy.