Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is impresseed by what he's seen from Jordan Love this season.

Recently, quarterback Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers officially clinched a spot in the NFL Playoffs with a home win over the Chicago Bears. Love was electric in the home victory, throwing for 316 yards and two touchdowns against no interceptions to help earn Green Bay a date with the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Round this weekend.

One person who is more than impressed by what Jordan Love accomplished this season is none other than former Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, whose trade to the New York Jets last offseason opened the door for Love to become the starter in Green Bay.

Rodgers recently took to ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show to discuss his thoughts on Love's performance.

“I'm proud of him,” said Rodgers, per The Pat McAfee Show on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “He's a great kid, and he's had a nice season. A lot of people were piling on him at 6-8, weren't they?… That was a pretty masterclass performance by Jordan [against the Bears]… he played great. Took care of the football, made a lot of plays, and now they're in the playoffs. There are some great storylines in the playoffs, aren't there?”

Aaron Rodgers is correct that there was a considerable amount of skepticism surrounding Love after the Packers stumbled out of the gates to open up the season. However, even getting this team to the playoffs was likely enough to silence any doubt, and any success Love might have when he gets there would just be icing on the cake.