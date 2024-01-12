It is time for a change of scenery for the Jets QB

During an NFL season when so few quarterbacks made it through with a clean bill of health, many teams quickly found out the importance of having a good backup quarterback. Second-stringers like Jake Browning and Gardner Minshew nearly led their teams to playoff berths thanks to their strong play while Joe Flacco did lead the Cleveland Browns to the postseason.

In all, 66 NFL quarterbacks started a game this season — tying the record for a non-strike season — and now many teams will be looking to improve at the quarterback position entering the 2024 season. The dream for NFL teams will be to acquire a Pro Bowl-level veteran like Kirk Cousins or Russell Wilson, or to trade up and draft a future franchise pillar like Drake Maye or Caleb Williams. But that is not a realistic outcome for most NFL teams, who lack the draft capital and/or salary cap space to acquire a top QB or a high draft pick.

For teams with less wiggle room, there will be many mid-to-lower-tier quarterbacks available this offseason. New England Patriots QB Mac Jones lost his starting job this season and has one more year on his rookie deal. A change of scenery could be just what he needs to jump-start his career. Chicago Bears signal-caller Justin Fields could also be on the trading block. Taken in the same draft class as Jones, Fields also has one year left on his rookie contract and the Bears must decide whether to extend him to draft their QB of the future.

One intriguing name that has popped up in trade conversations is Zach Wilson of the New York Jets. Given his status as the #2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Wilson's career up to this point would be considered a bust. But Wilson performed admirably when called upon in a difficult situation this year. He cut his interception rate by one-third and posted the best passer rating of his career. Wilson did so while being the third-most sacked QB in the NFL (in only 12 starts), having no receiving talent outside of Garrett Wilson, and leading an offense that lost 18 fumbles on the year (most in the league).

Given the right circumstances, Wilson could be a solid starter or at the very least an above-average backup. Here are a few teams that should consider trading for the Jets QB.

Atlanta Falcons

With Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgier in the backfield, Atlanta has one of the best rushing attacks in the league. Yet mediocre quarterback play over the last two years has prevented this Falcons offense from reaching its full potential. If Atlanta cannot trade up or acquire a more talented veteran, then the next step would be looking at other trade candidates. Zach Wilson has significant experience playing for a run-oriented offense that thrives off play action, except now he would have a solid offensive line and running back duo to rely on.

A receiving combo of Drake London and Kyle Pitts is not ideal for Wilson, but a change of scenery from the NYC spotlight is necessary, and an Atlanta team under a new head coach offers him an opportunity to be successful without worrying about failure.

Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford is the clear number-one in LA but will not be the QB forever. Stafford will be 36 when the 2024 season kicks off and has a potential out in his contract in two years. The backup behind him is Carson Wentz, who the team signed in November 2023. A trade to the Rams would finally give Wilson a few seasons to learn behind a talented veteran QB — with the potential for him to become a starter once Stafford moves on.

San Francisco 49ers

The 2021 NFL Draft saw Zach Wilson go number two overall to the Jets, while the 49ers selected Trey Lance at #3. Both players have been busts so far, but the Niners were heavily interested in Wilson at the time as well. Things could have been much different if those picks went the other way, but San Francisco still has an opportunity to get Zach Wilson. Sam Darnold — the backup in San Fran — is a free agent after the 2023 season, and the franchise could look to bring in another Jets QB on the cheap. With so many offensive weapons, the 49ers can turn any middling quarterback into a bonafide starter.