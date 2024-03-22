The Johnny Gaudreau experiment has not quite worked out as planned in Ohio. After posting a ridiculous 115 points with the Calgary Flames in 2021-22, he's struggled to come anywhere close to that level of production with the Columbus Blue Jackets.
In his first season with the team, Johnny Hockey managed just 21 goals and 74 points over 80 games. That's certainly not a bad clip — it's nearly point-per-game, after all — but just not up to the standards of the American star.
In 2023-24, it's been a similar story. Gaudreau is at 51 points over 69 games, but he's scored just 11 goals. With 13 games left in the Blue Jackets' season, the 30-year-old is on pace for his lowest career goal total since he entered the league full-time with the Flames in 2014-15.
After signing a massive seven-year, $68.25-million contract with Columbus in July of 2022, it's obviously not ideal for either player or club.
And although the futility of the team over the last two years must be taken into account, it doesn't change the fact that Gaudreau has been a disappointment in Ohio, and because of it, the team could look to move on from the undersized forward.
“Observers, including hockey analysts Kevin Paul Dupont and Lyle Richardson, have cast doubt on Gaudreau's future with the team due to his underwhelming performance this season. Despite leading the team in points, Gaudreau's output of just 11 goals and 51 points has left many questioning his impact, especially with five players on the roster outpacing him in goals,” wrote NHL Trade Rumors' James Wilson on Thursday.
“At 30 years old, Gaudreau still has five years remaining on his hefty contract, which carries an average annual value of $9.75 million, adding complexity to any potential trade discussions. Dupont and Richardson suggest that the incoming general manager for the Blue Jackets may explore the option of trading Gaudreau to a contender, potentially with Columbus retaining a portion of his salary.
“This move, they argue, could benefit both parties, allowing the Blue Jackets to shake up their roster dynamics while affording Gaudreau a fresh start elsewhere.”
Johnny Gaudreau struggling along with Blue Jackets
But a potential trade — and what a return could look like — is uncertain, due to Gaudreau's declining production, as well as the full no-movement clause included in his contract.
Gaudreau in Calgary and Gaudreau in Columbus have been two completely different players, and as the Blue Jackets look to youth as the rebuild continues, he could be one of the odd men out.
“As trade rumors swirl, the decision to move Gaudreau ultimately hinges on various factors, including the preferences of the player himself and the willingness of other teams to take on his contract,” finished Wilson. “While a trade could offer the Blue Jackets an opportunity to address their needs and potentially reshape their future trajectory, it poses significant challenges.”
It will be intriguing to see if Johnny Gaudreau will remain a part of the Blue Jackets' long-term plans, or whether interim GM John Davidson will look to maximize a return for the veteran as early as this offseason.