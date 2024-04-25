The Toronto Maple Leafs suffered a rough loss to the Boston Bruins in Game 3 of their first round series, but as they wait to prepare for Game 4, the Maple Leafs expect reinforcements, headlined by winger William Nylander, who has been out since the last week of the regular season due to an undisclosed injury, according to Chris Johnston of The Athletic.
William Nylander is trending towards a return for Game 4 of the series on Saturday at home, according to Johnston. Another aspect of the Maple Leafs being in better shape to play on Saturday in Game 4 is that Auston Matthews should be in better health as well after playing with an illness in Game 3 on Wednesday.
Maple Leafs look to reset for Game 4 with extra day of rest
The Maple Leafs will have an extra day of rest before Game 4, as they are off on Thursday and Friday, and head coach Sheldon Keefe is happy for the chance to reset before trying to tie up the series on Saturday.
“Yeah, for sure,” Sheldon Keefe said, via Johnston. “Not just guys who aren't playing, but some of the guys who are playing. Some guys gave us a lot here (in Game 3) and have given us a lot through this series that can absolutely benefit from the day off and some of the things they've been going through.”
Often times in playoff series, teams play every other day and it is a grind. This is a chance for both teams to regroup before playing a pivotal game on Saturday. Mitch Marner spoke on how the Maple Leafs are handling the time off.
“That's what we'll look at it as — just (a chance to) regroup in here,” Mitch Marner said, via Johnston. “Hopefully, some guys can feel a little better and get back out there with us on Saturday.”
As far as how the Bruins are handling it, head coach Jim Montgomery is not too happy with the scheduling.
“I would have rather been here Thursday-Saturday, if I'm being honest,” Jim Montgomery said, via Johnston. “I think we're spending more time in Toronto than Toronto's spending in Boston, and we're the home team.”
The Bruins are looking to take a stranglehold with a win on Saturday to take a 3-1 series lead, which would give them a chance to close out the series at home in Boston in Game 5.
The Maple Leafs are trying to finally beat their nemesis in the Bruins. Over the last decade or so, the Bruins have beaten Toronto three times in the playoffs in heartbreaking fashion. Coming back in this series would take the monkey off of the back for the Maple Leafs. A win on Saturday is virtually a must.